29/2026・Trifork Group: Interim Report For The Quarter Ending 31 March 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 5 May 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 29/2026

Interim report for the quarter ending 31 March 2026



Trifork Group reports Q1 2026 adj. organic revenue growth of 8% and adj. EBITDA margin of 16% driven by a continued strong underlying execution in Products and robust performance in Services. The financial guidance for 2026 is reiterated.



Comment from Group CEO Jørn Larsen

“The first quarter of 2026 was characterized by solid execution on our ambition to grow revenue and earnings from productized software while fine-tuning our delivery and pricing models of the service offerings.

Products delivered organic revenue growth of 28% ex. hardware with an adj. EBITDA margin of 27% in Q1. The significant improvement in margin underscores the rewards we plan to achieve in the long term by increasingly selling relevant software to customers in complex and regulated industries.

The demand environment continues to favor Trifork's core competencies, with AI, data sovereignty, smarter public administration, and spatial computing as key drivers of growth and earnings. With 27% growth in Group adj. EBITDA in Q1, we are on track to deliver on our 2026 financial guidance of 16-33% growth in adj. EBITDA.”

First quarter 2026



In Q1 2026, revenue amounted to EURm 56.1, a decline of -2% from Q1 2025 driven by the divestment of Trifork Security. Organic growth was 0%. Adjusted for timing effects from significant hardware sales in the comparable quarter, organic revenue growth was 8%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EURm 8.7, corresponding to 16% adj. EBITDA margin (Q1 2025: 12%) and growth of 27%.

EBIT amounted to EURm 4.7, corresponding to 8% EBIT margin (Q1 2025: 5%) and growth of 68%.

Trifork Group EBT amounted to EURm 4.1 (Q1 2025: 1.4) with growth of 197%.





Segments







Products total revenue declined by -10% to EURm 17.3 mainly due to timing of hardware revenues. Adjusted for hardware effects, Product revenue increased 15% and 28% organically. The EBITDA margin adjusted for special items was 27% (Q1 2025: 10%).





Services revenue increased by 1% to EURm 38.6 and realized an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% (Q1 2025: 15%). In Q1 2026, Trifork Labs recorded EBT of EURm -0.6 (Q1 2025: -0.5) driven by dilution effects in financing rounds driven by external investors, positively offset by better-than-expected operational and financial performance in some companies, and currency effects.



Financial guidance for 2026 is reiterated

The overall guidance is unchanged from the original communication on 27 February 2026:



Revenue is expected to be in the range of EURm 230-240 equal to approximately 4-9% total growth

Organic revenue growth is expected in the range of approximately 7-11% Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of EURm 35-40 equal to approximately 15-17% margin. Depreciations, amortizations and impairments are expected to be in the range of EURm 15-17.

The guidance does not include potential effects from new acquisitions or divestments.



Results presentation at 11:00 CEST today

Trifork will host a results presentation and Q&A session with CEO Jørn Larsen, CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen and COO Charmaine Carmichael today, 5 May 2026 at 11:00 CEST in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link: . A recording will be made available on our investor website.



Results presentation in Danish at 14:00 CEST today

HC Andersen Capital will host a results presentation in Danish with Group CEO Jørn Larsen today, 5 May 2026 at 14:00 CEST in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link: . HC Andersen Capital receives payment from Trifork Group as a commissioned research and digital events provider.









Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ..., +41 79 357 7317Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.Learn more at

Attachments



Trifork_26Q1_Interim-report CA_29_26