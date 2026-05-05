AI Displaces Illustrators In Sweden

In Sweden, illustrators are increasingly losing their jobs due to the rapid spread of generative artificial intelligence, much of which has been trained on their own work, AzerNEWS reports.

AI technologies rely on vast amounts of images from the internet, including copyrighted material, often used without the creators' consent or any form of compensation.

Illustrator and writer Hannah Albrektson, the author of more than 15 children's books, says that the number of commissions has dropped dramatically over the past two years. Commercial projects - such as those for magazines, advertising, and packaging - were the first to disappear. According to her, companies are now turning to AI to generate images, involving human artists only at the final stages.

“Why should we adapt to AI? AI should adapt to us. When images can be generated in seconds, the value of handcrafted work decreases. This creates two parallel worlds - 'human' and 'AI' - like fast food and home-cooked meals,” Albrektson emphasizes.

According to a survey by the Swedish Illustrators' Association, 42% of its members have already lost jobs or income due to AI, compared to 30% two years ago. The organization states that AI is fundamentally transforming the industry by increasing price pressure and raising the risk of copyright violations. It calls for legislative changes, including licensing systems for training AI on images and mandatory labeling of AI-generated content.

Comic book artists are also expressing serious concerns. They argue that many AI systems are effectively built on the unauthorized use of existing artworks, which is already destabilizing the labor market. They warn that artistic uniqueness may decline in the future, and that young artists could struggle to develop their skills independently of algorithmic influence.

At the same time, some experts believe this shift could lead to a reevaluation of artistic value. Handcrafted work may become more niche, but also more prestigious - similar to artisanal goods in the age of mass production. Meanwhile, new hybrid professions are emerging, where artists use AI as a tool rather than a replacement.