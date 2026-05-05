Abortion Pill Mifepristone Can Continue To Be Mailed And Sold At Pharmacies After Temporary US Supreme Court Order

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Supreme Court on Monday (May 4) has temporarily restored broad access to the abortion pill mifepristone. This means people can continue getting the pill through pharmacies or by mail, without needing to visit a doctor in person-for now.

The order was signed by Justice Samuel Alito. It is a temporary move while the court takes more time to fully review the case.

Why is this pill important?

Most abortions in the US today are done using medication. Typically, this involves two drugs:

-mifepristone

-misoprostol

These pills have become especially important after the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected abortion rights nationwide.

What was the restriction before this?

A federal appeals court had recently imposed new limits, which could have:

-Required in-person doctor visits

-Restricted mail delivery of the pill

These rules threatened to reduce access significantly across the country.

Why are states involved?

Some Republican-led states, like Louisiana, argue that easy access to abortion pills weakens their abortion bans.

Meanwhile, Democratic-led states have passed laws to:

-Protect doctors who prescribe pills via telehealth

-Allow patients in restrictive states to still access care

How long will this last?

This decision is temporary. It will stay in place for about a week while:

-Both sides submit more arguments

-The Supreme Court decides its next step

Who challenged the ruling?

Manufacturers of mifepristone filed emergency appeals asking the court to intervene and keep access open.

Reaction from activists

Students for Life, an anti-abortion group, criticized the decision. Its president argued that the ruling favors pharmaceutical companies and expands access to abortion pills too easily.

What happens next?

The Supreme Court will:

-Review detailed arguments from both sides

-Decide whether to keep access as it is or allow restrictions

This case could have a major impact on how abortion is accessed across the United States in the future.