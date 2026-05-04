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Starmer Calls for Stronger European Role in NATO
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Europe to take on a stronger role within NATO, arguing that long-standing assumptions about global stability and reliance on external partners are no longer sustainable, according to reports.
Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, he said, “There needs to be a stronger European element in NATO. I have no doubt about that. So across defense and security and trade and energy, all of which have been weaponized, we need a much stronger Europe coming together around these issues,” emphasizing the need for closer European coordination in key strategic areas.
He added that Europe has lagged behind in defense and security preparedness, saying it has relied too heavily on outside actors and outdated ideas about global order. “It has to be Europe now that leads the way,” he said, stressing the need for rapid action to address current challenges.
Starmer also pointed to what he described as a highly unstable international environment shaped by multiple ongoing conflicts and their wider effects. He noted that the continent is dealing with prolonged war in Ukraine alongside tensions involving Iran, both of which are having significant economic and security consequences across Europe.
He further warned that these developments are not limited to external pressures but are also creating internal security risks within European countries, reflecting a broader shift in the global geopolitical landscape.
Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, he said, “There needs to be a stronger European element in NATO. I have no doubt about that. So across defense and security and trade and energy, all of which have been weaponized, we need a much stronger Europe coming together around these issues,” emphasizing the need for closer European coordination in key strategic areas.
He added that Europe has lagged behind in defense and security preparedness, saying it has relied too heavily on outside actors and outdated ideas about global order. “It has to be Europe now that leads the way,” he said, stressing the need for rapid action to address current challenges.
Starmer also pointed to what he described as a highly unstable international environment shaped by multiple ongoing conflicts and their wider effects. He noted that the continent is dealing with prolonged war in Ukraine alongside tensions involving Iran, both of which are having significant economic and security consequences across Europe.
He further warned that these developments are not limited to external pressures but are also creating internal security risks within European countries, reflecting a broader shift in the global geopolitical landscape.
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