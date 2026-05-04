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Armenia, Bulgaria Formalize Strategic Partnership Deal
(MENAFN) Armenia and Bulgaria formalize a new stage in their relations by signing a joint declaration on strategic partnership during a meeting in Yerevan on Sunday, according to reports.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova and her delegation ahead of the 8th European Political Community summit, which is set to take place the following day.
During the talks, Pashinyan extends congratulations to Iotova on her appointment and expresses hopes for successful cooperation between the two countries. He emphasizes that bilateral relations hold significant potential and thanks Bulgaria for its continued support within European Union frameworks.
Iotova, in turn, expresses appreciation for the hospitality and the organization of the upcoming summit, noting that the European Political Community has already produced concrete outcomes since its establishment, as stated by reports. She also congratulates Pashinyan on the forthcoming EU-Armenia summit.
In addition to the Bulgaria meeting, Pashinyan holds separate discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, focusing on strengthening diplomatic relations and addressing shared interests, according to reports.
During his talks with Carney, both sides review what are described as friendly bilateral ties and exchange views on areas of mutual cooperation.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova and her delegation ahead of the 8th European Political Community summit, which is set to take place the following day.
During the talks, Pashinyan extends congratulations to Iotova on her appointment and expresses hopes for successful cooperation between the two countries. He emphasizes that bilateral relations hold significant potential and thanks Bulgaria for its continued support within European Union frameworks.
Iotova, in turn, expresses appreciation for the hospitality and the organization of the upcoming summit, noting that the European Political Community has already produced concrete outcomes since its establishment, as stated by reports. She also congratulates Pashinyan on the forthcoming EU-Armenia summit.
In addition to the Bulgaria meeting, Pashinyan holds separate discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, focusing on strengthening diplomatic relations and addressing shared interests, according to reports.
During his talks with Carney, both sides review what are described as friendly bilateral ties and exchange views on areas of mutual cooperation.
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