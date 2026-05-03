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Kuwait Halts Crude Exports as Strait of Hormuz Shakes Oil Markets
(MENAFN) Kuwait reportedly exported no crude oil in the previous month, according to shipping monitoring data, marking what is described as the first complete halt in exports since the aftermath of the 1991 Gulf War.
The development comes as the country, a major regional oil producer and key US partner hosting a significant American military presence, faces severe disruption to its energy export system. Kuwait has historically produced millions of barrels of crude per day, with the majority of its exports directed toward Asian markets.
In response to escalating regional instability, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is said to have declared force majeure and suspended exports following the effective closure of key maritime routes. The disruption has been linked to ongoing military tensions in the region and restrictions affecting passage through critical shipping lanes.
At the same time, production levels have reportedly declined compared to normal capacity, reflecting the broader impact of logistical constraints and regional insecurity on energy infrastructure. While crude output has continued at reduced levels, export activity has been brought to a standstill.
Oil remains central to Kuwait’s economy, accounting for a substantial share of national income and the vast majority of government revenue, making the export interruption particularly significant for fiscal stability.
The situation is tied to broader turmoil in global energy markets, which have been heavily affected by conflict-related disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints. The waterway is critical for a large portion of global crude and liquefied natural gas flows.
Amid ongoing tensions, maritime restrictions and countermeasures have affected shipping activity across the region, with some vessels avoiding transit routes due to security risks. This has contributed to volatility in global energy prices.
Market data indicates that oil prices have surged sharply since the escalation of hostilities earlier in the year, reaching multi-year highs as supply concerns intensify and diplomatic efforts continue without a clear resolution.
Overall, the situation underscores the extent to which regional conflict has begun to directly impact global energy supply chains and major oil-exporting economies.
The development comes as the country, a major regional oil producer and key US partner hosting a significant American military presence, faces severe disruption to its energy export system. Kuwait has historically produced millions of barrels of crude per day, with the majority of its exports directed toward Asian markets.
In response to escalating regional instability, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is said to have declared force majeure and suspended exports following the effective closure of key maritime routes. The disruption has been linked to ongoing military tensions in the region and restrictions affecting passage through critical shipping lanes.
At the same time, production levels have reportedly declined compared to normal capacity, reflecting the broader impact of logistical constraints and regional insecurity on energy infrastructure. While crude output has continued at reduced levels, export activity has been brought to a standstill.
Oil remains central to Kuwait’s economy, accounting for a substantial share of national income and the vast majority of government revenue, making the export interruption particularly significant for fiscal stability.
The situation is tied to broader turmoil in global energy markets, which have been heavily affected by conflict-related disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints. The waterway is critical for a large portion of global crude and liquefied natural gas flows.
Amid ongoing tensions, maritime restrictions and countermeasures have affected shipping activity across the region, with some vessels avoiding transit routes due to security risks. This has contributed to volatility in global energy prices.
Market data indicates that oil prices have surged sharply since the escalation of hostilities earlier in the year, reaching multi-year highs as supply concerns intensify and diplomatic efforts continue without a clear resolution.
Overall, the situation underscores the extent to which regional conflict has begun to directly impact global energy supply chains and major oil-exporting economies.
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