Toxic Faces Fresh Trouble? Kiara Advani Reportedly Wants Certain Scenes Removed

Yash starrer Toxic is reportedly facing new issues after Kiara Advani allegedly asked makers to remove certain scenes, creating further delays and adding to the movie's production troubles.

Kannada's Rocking Star Yash is starring in the pan-India film 'Toxic', and new updates are creating a buzz daily. Fans are already on edge because the film's release date keeps getting pushed. Now, a new condition from heroine Kiara Advani has reportedly put the movie's team under even more pressure.Yash will appear in a role with negative shades for the first time. His fans are eagerly waiting for both 'Toxic' and 'Ramayan'. The makers first planned to release 'Toxic' on March 19. But they changed the date to avoid a box office clash with 'Dhurandar 2'. Later, they postponed it to June 4 due to the conflict in the Middle East and technical issues. Now, news is that the film won't release on June 4 either.This big-budget film features a huge star cast of heroines, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Kiara is paired opposite Yash. A song featuring the two has already been released and received a good response. While Kiara completed her shooting portion long ago, some intimate scenes and teaser shots recently sparked a controversy on social media.Reports suggest that Kiara had agreed to shoot the bold scenes as instructed by director Geetu Mohandas. However, after watching the scenes during the editing process, she reportedly felt very uncomfortable. That's why she has apparently requested the team to either shorten these scenes or remove them from the film entirely. Sources say she is worried about the scenes affecting her family-friendly image.Kiara Advani has reportedly been paid a massive remuneration of 15 crore rupees for this film, the highest of her career. Now, her request might force the director to make significant changes to the final edit. 'Toxic' is a crucial film for Yash's career. Everyone is watching to see how the team will handle this new condition. These changes could further delay the movie's release.