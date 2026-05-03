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Air India to Reduce Long-Haul Flights Amid Rising Fuel Costs
(MENAFN) According to reports, Air India is planning to reduce around 100 international flights beginning in June, as rising fuel expenses and operational pressures continue to affect the aviation sector.
As stated by reports, the airline currently operates roughly 1,100 flights per day, with the planned cuts expected to mainly affect long-haul routes connecting India to destinations in Europe, North America, Australia, and Singapore, where fuel consumption and costs are significantly higher.
According to reports, an airline official said the carrier is struggling to recover operating costs on a large number of routes. The company is also reported to have accumulated losses of approximately $2.1 billion.
As stated by reports, financial pressures have been worsened by disruptions linked to regional airspace restrictions following a military standoff in May 2025, which led to the closure of Pakistani airspace. This has forced Indian airlines to reroute flights, increasing travel distances and fuel consumption.
According to reports, the broader aviation industry in India has urged government intervention as rising aviation turbine fuel costs threaten profitability across carriers.
As stated by reports, recent policy changes have included adjustments to jet fuel pricing for international operations, while domestic fuel price increases have been more limited due to regulatory intervention aimed at controlling costs.
Reports indicate that earlier pricing measures capped increases for domestic airlines after government instructions to state-run fuel suppliers, reflecting ongoing efforts to balance industry stability with consumer pricing pressures.
As stated by reports, the airline currently operates roughly 1,100 flights per day, with the planned cuts expected to mainly affect long-haul routes connecting India to destinations in Europe, North America, Australia, and Singapore, where fuel consumption and costs are significantly higher.
According to reports, an airline official said the carrier is struggling to recover operating costs on a large number of routes. The company is also reported to have accumulated losses of approximately $2.1 billion.
As stated by reports, financial pressures have been worsened by disruptions linked to regional airspace restrictions following a military standoff in May 2025, which led to the closure of Pakistani airspace. This has forced Indian airlines to reroute flights, increasing travel distances and fuel consumption.
According to reports, the broader aviation industry in India has urged government intervention as rising aviation turbine fuel costs threaten profitability across carriers.
As stated by reports, recent policy changes have included adjustments to jet fuel pricing for international operations, while domestic fuel price increases have been more limited due to regulatory intervention aimed at controlling costs.
Reports indicate that earlier pricing measures capped increases for domestic airlines after government instructions to state-run fuel suppliers, reflecting ongoing efforts to balance industry stability with consumer pricing pressures.
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