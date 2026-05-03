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Japan Plans Major Renovation of National Diet Building After Safety Review
(MENAFN) According to reports, Japan is preparing for the first major renovation of its National Diet Building in nearly 90 years due to growing safety and structural concerns.
As stated by reports, the renovation of the iconic parliamentary complex in central Tokyo is scheduled to begin in 2030 and is expected to take around eight years to complete. The project is estimated to cost between 60 and 70 billion yen (approximately $382–$446 million), though costs could rise due to increasing material prices.
According to reports, the work will focus heavily on improving earthquake resistance, including the installation of a seismic isolation layer beneath the building’s foundations. This system is intended to allow parliamentary functions to continue even while construction is underway.
The structure, known as the National Diet Building, spans more than 53,000 square meters and was completed in 1936 after 17 years of construction. It houses both chambers of Japan’s legislature, including the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.
As stated by reports, earlier inspections in 1981 confirmed that the building met the seismic standards of that period. However, more recent evaluations have raised concerns about aging infrastructure and structural wear.
According to reports, a 2019 expert review commissioned by parliament highlighted deterioration in parts of the building, and a 2023 assessment warned of potential risks from falling materials due to deformation in steel structures within the central tower and legislative halls.
The same reports note that officials ultimately recommended a comprehensive renovation plan aimed at strengthening the building’s resilience against earthquakes and ensuring long-term safety for its continued use as Japan’s parliamentary center.
As stated by reports, the renovation of the iconic parliamentary complex in central Tokyo is scheduled to begin in 2030 and is expected to take around eight years to complete. The project is estimated to cost between 60 and 70 billion yen (approximately $382–$446 million), though costs could rise due to increasing material prices.
According to reports, the work will focus heavily on improving earthquake resistance, including the installation of a seismic isolation layer beneath the building’s foundations. This system is intended to allow parliamentary functions to continue even while construction is underway.
The structure, known as the National Diet Building, spans more than 53,000 square meters and was completed in 1936 after 17 years of construction. It houses both chambers of Japan’s legislature, including the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.
As stated by reports, earlier inspections in 1981 confirmed that the building met the seismic standards of that period. However, more recent evaluations have raised concerns about aging infrastructure and structural wear.
According to reports, a 2019 expert review commissioned by parliament highlighted deterioration in parts of the building, and a 2023 assessment warned of potential risks from falling materials due to deformation in steel structures within the central tower and legislative halls.
The same reports note that officials ultimately recommended a comprehensive renovation plan aimed at strengthening the building’s resilience against earthquakes and ensuring long-term safety for its continued use as Japan’s parliamentary center.
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