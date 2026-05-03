Philippines' Mayon Volcano Remains Under Alert Level 3 Amid Unrest After Eruption

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit intensified and magmatic unrest, according to the summary of 24-hour observations released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday (May 3).

The volcano, situated in the province of Albay, remains under Alert Level 3 after it erupted on Saturday (May 2). Phivolcs reported lava effusion with flows extending down the Basud Gully (3.8 km), Bonga Gully (3.2 km), and Mi-isi Gully (1.6 km). These flows were accompanied by episodic minor strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining.

Recommended For You

These movements were accompanied by episodic minor strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining, while a crater glow remains fairly visible to the naked eye.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

In the 24 hours leading up to the bulletin, monitoring instruments recorded 32 volcanic earthquakes, including 25 volcanic tremors lasting between two and 15 minutes.

Officials also observed 284 rockfall events and 14 pyroclastic density current (PDC) signals, with successive PDCs occurring along the Mi-isi Gully within the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ). Ashfall was also reported over the southwestern slopes of the volcano.

Moderate plumes continue to rise from the crater and are drifting west-northwest, indicating sustained activity.

Authorities are maintaining strict safety measures. The six-kilometre-radius PDZ remains off-limits due to the risk of sudden hazardous events.

Phivolcs also warned against flying aircraft close to the volcano. Potential hazards include rockfalls, landslides, ballistic projectiles, lava flows, lava fountaining, PDCs, moderate explosions, and lahars, especially during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall.

Why volcanic eruptions are also a tourist attraction in the Philippines Philippine volcano eruption sends ash 2.5 kilometres into sky Oman issues advisory after Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts in 10,000 years

ALSO READ