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Franc Vila Targets Gulf Markets with New Brand Direction: The Sovereign Living Form
(MENAFNEditorial) Swiss luxury watchmaker Franc Vila, operating under the ownership of the Bakkoura Dynasty, has announced a significant strategic repositioning centered on a new creative and commercial philosophy: the Sovereign Living Form. The announcement places the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the forefront of the brand's global expansion strategy.
A New Strategic Direction for the Gulf
The repositioning marks a deliberate shift in how Franc Vila defines its identity and communicates its value to high-net-worth consumers across the MENA region. After years of operating under the symbol of infinity as its central concept, the brand has introduced a deeper framework — one that ties every design decision to what it describes as pre-existing forms found in nature, interpreted through Swiss watchmaking craft.
Franc Vila designates the Gulf as the first phase of a broader horizontal diversification plan. Three new product lines are in development: the Don watch collection, a jewelry line called The New Icon, and a fragrance collection introducing a concept described by the brand as unprecedented in the world of perfumery. All are built on the principles of the Sovereign Living Form.
The Philosophy
The Sovereign Living Form rests on a single premise: form follows meaning, not market demand. The concept draws on the intellectual legacy of Zaha Hadid — whose architecture rejected rigid angles in favor of fluid organic lines — alongside Philippe Starck's primacy of form over function, and the organic structures of Frank Lloyd Wright and Antoni Gaudí.
The brand's central symbol — the inverted figure eight — is positioned not as a logo but as what Franc Vila calls an existential geometry: a pattern found at all levels of nature, from cellular structures to the contours of the human face.
The positioning carries a two-word motto: Just Because. A statement that true luxury requires no justification.
"The Sovereign Living Form is not a concept we invented," said Jihad Bakkoura, founder of the Bakkoura Dynasty. "It is a truth we recognized — one that was always there, waiting to be translated into watchmaking."
Retail Expansion and Market Presence
Franc Vila currently maintains a physical presence in Spain, Italy, Dubai, and Russia. Future locations in Japan, China, and North Africa are planned as museum-stores, open by prior appointment only — a format designed to reflect the brand's philosophy of singular, non-transactional experiences.
Production and Innovation
Annual production is deliberately limited to between four and ten timepieces. Since 2004, Franc Vila has developed a multi-level dial architecture in which the dial is visually separated from the movement, creating a floating, suspended effect. The brand produces two proprietary materials — Neoralite, a high-tech lightweight polymer, and Lightnium, an aluminum-lithium alloy — and introduced its in-house Caliber FVF1 in 2022, a hand-wound tourbillon with bridges shaped after the geometry of the figure eight.
Franc Vila. Living Form. Just Because.
A New Strategic Direction for the Gulf
The repositioning marks a deliberate shift in how Franc Vila defines its identity and communicates its value to high-net-worth consumers across the MENA region. After years of operating under the symbol of infinity as its central concept, the brand has introduced a deeper framework — one that ties every design decision to what it describes as pre-existing forms found in nature, interpreted through Swiss watchmaking craft.
Franc Vila designates the Gulf as the first phase of a broader horizontal diversification plan. Three new product lines are in development: the Don watch collection, a jewelry line called The New Icon, and a fragrance collection introducing a concept described by the brand as unprecedented in the world of perfumery. All are built on the principles of the Sovereign Living Form.
The Philosophy
The Sovereign Living Form rests on a single premise: form follows meaning, not market demand. The concept draws on the intellectual legacy of Zaha Hadid — whose architecture rejected rigid angles in favor of fluid organic lines — alongside Philippe Starck's primacy of form over function, and the organic structures of Frank Lloyd Wright and Antoni Gaudí.
The brand's central symbol — the inverted figure eight — is positioned not as a logo but as what Franc Vila calls an existential geometry: a pattern found at all levels of nature, from cellular structures to the contours of the human face.
The positioning carries a two-word motto: Just Because. A statement that true luxury requires no justification.
"The Sovereign Living Form is not a concept we invented," said Jihad Bakkoura, founder of the Bakkoura Dynasty. "It is a truth we recognized — one that was always there, waiting to be translated into watchmaking."
Retail Expansion and Market Presence
Franc Vila currently maintains a physical presence in Spain, Italy, Dubai, and Russia. Future locations in Japan, China, and North Africa are planned as museum-stores, open by prior appointment only — a format designed to reflect the brand's philosophy of singular, non-transactional experiences.
Production and Innovation
Annual production is deliberately limited to between four and ten timepieces. Since 2004, Franc Vila has developed a multi-level dial architecture in which the dial is visually separated from the movement, creating a floating, suspended effect. The brand produces two proprietary materials — Neoralite, a high-tech lightweight polymer, and Lightnium, an aluminum-lithium alloy — and introduced its in-house Caliber FVF1 in 2022, a hand-wound tourbillon with bridges shaped after the geometry of the figure eight.
Franc Vila. Living Form. Just Because.
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