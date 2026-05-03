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Millions Lose Food Assistance as US Tightens Eligibility Rules
(MENAFN) More than 3 million people in the United States have lost access to federal food assistance as states begin enforcing stricter eligibility requirements, according to a report, citing federal data.
The report says participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has declined by nearly 3.5 million since updated rules introduced under the administration of US President Donald Trump came into force last July.
Under the revised criteria, adults aged 18 to 64 who are considered physically able and do not have children under the age of 14 are now required to work, volunteer, or participate in approved job-training programs for at least 80 hours per month in order to remain eligible.
Previously, the work requirement applied only to individuals up to age 54 and included broader exemptions for adults with children under 18.
While undocumented immigrants have long been ineligible for SNAP benefits, the updated rules reportedly also exclude certain legally residing non-citizens from receiving assistance.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program, an average of 42.1 million people—including children—received monthly SNAP benefits last fiscal year, with total program costs reaching $101.7 billion.
The report says participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has declined by nearly 3.5 million since updated rules introduced under the administration of US President Donald Trump came into force last July.
Under the revised criteria, adults aged 18 to 64 who are considered physically able and do not have children under the age of 14 are now required to work, volunteer, or participate in approved job-training programs for at least 80 hours per month in order to remain eligible.
Previously, the work requirement applied only to individuals up to age 54 and included broader exemptions for adults with children under 18.
While undocumented immigrants have long been ineligible for SNAP benefits, the updated rules reportedly also exclude certain legally residing non-citizens from receiving assistance.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program, an average of 42.1 million people—including children—received monthly SNAP benefits last fiscal year, with total program costs reaching $101.7 billion.
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