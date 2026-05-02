Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee Brief TMC Counting Agents Ahead Of Vote Count

TMC Holds Virtual Meet with Counting Agents

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday addressed a virtual conference with counting agents from all Assembly constituencies ahead of the vote counting scheduled on May 4.

TMC said in a post on X that the two leaders comprehensively familiarised the counting agents with the entire counting process, clearly outlining their roles, responsibilities, and every crucial procedural step, while urging them to remain cautious, vigilant, and diligent in discharging this critical duty.

Today, our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial and our Hon'ble National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc addressed an important virtual conference with counting agents from every Assembly Constituency ahead of the vote counting on 4th May. They comprehensively... twitter/gbj01aSqXM - All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 2, 2026

"The people of Bengal have voted decisively in favour of development, in favour of Joraphool, and now it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their democratic mandate is protected, defended, and counted without compromise," the post said.

Mamata Confident of Victory, Slams Exit Polls

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday exuded confidence that the TMC will emerge victorious in the ongoing assembly elections.

Addressing the counting agents via video conferencing, she dismissed the exit poll projections. "We are winning and winning by 200+ seats. Exit polls are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the stock market. They did in 2021, 2024, and now."

She accused Central Armed Police Forces personnel of committing brutality against TMC workers. "The party in the coming days will reward those who faced the brutality of the CAPF," she said.

Exit poll numbers projected an interesting tussle in West Bengal, with the BJP ahead in most of the projections. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases and saw record polling. Results will be declared on May 4 (ANI)

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