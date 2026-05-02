Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's T20 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mumbai: Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India for the fifth time in the women's T20 World Cup, selectors said in announcing the squad on Saturday as they seek their first title.

Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav make their T20 international returns in the 15-member squad for the tournament in England and Wales from June 12.

Uncapped pace bowler Nandani Sharma was included after taking 17 wickets for Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Women's Premier League.

Kaur, 37, is the only Indian player to have played in every women's T20 World Cup since 2009.

Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

"I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions," Kaur said.

"No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 is all about playing good cricket."

Kaur led India to their first ODI World Cup title last year but the cricketing powerhouse's best T20 performance so far was runners-up in 2020.

India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14.

They are both in group 1 with Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The same Indian squad will play a three-match warm-up tournament against England, after recently losing a T20 series to hosts South Africa 4-1.

The final is scheduled for July 5 at Lord's.

Kaur's India will also host England in a one-off Test from July 10, with the 15-member squad also announced on Saturday.