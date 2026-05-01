Russians Strike Zhytomyr Region With Drones, Damaging Sports And Educational Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has once again attacked the Zhytomyr region. In particular, the center of Zhytomyr and other settlements in the region came under attack by enemy drones. Non-residential buildings, as well as sports and educational infrastructure, were damaged. Fires broke out at the strike sites but were quickly extinguished thanks to the professional actions of rescuers," the official said.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Restoration work and investigative actions are ongoing.

In Odesa, Russian drone strikes roof of shopping center

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had earlier reported the movement of drones toward Zhytomyr.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army also attacked Ternopil with Shahed drones. Industrial and infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged, and 10 people are reported injured.