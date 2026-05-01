Frederick Cortez Lee Jr Launches Personal Pledge For Financial Literacy And Community Empowerment

MENAFN - GetNews) Frederick Cortez Lee Jr of Fayetteville, North Carolina introduces a personal pledge focused on education, discipline, and community-driven financial awareness.

Frederick Cortez Lee Jr, founder of Debt Elimination Group, Inc, has announced a new personal pledge aimed at raising awareness around financial literacy and encouraging individuals to take consistent, education-based action in their own lives.

The pledge comes at a time when financial challenges remain widespread. Total U.S. household debt has surpassed $17 trillion, while studies show that nearly 60% of adults feel they lack strong financial knowledge. At the same time, many communities continue to face limited access to practical, easy-to-understand information.

Lee says the pledge is rooted in lessons from his own journey and the results he has seen over decades of work.

“People were trying, but they did not have a strategy they could understand and follow,” Lee said.“When people understand the concepts, they take ownership of their results.”

He also points to the importance of consistency and values in building long-term outcomes.

“My father taught me to be honest, work hard, and do right by people,” he said.“If you stay consistent with that, you can figure things out.”

Lee emphasises that success often begins with mindset and daily habits.

“The will to win is the equaliser,” he said.“It can overcome a lot of things people think are limitations.”

He also believes in keeping the focus on people first.

“You put the team and the families first,” Lee added.“If you do that, you will always win.”

The Personal Pledge: 7 Commitments in Action

Frederick Cortez Lee Jr's pledge is built around simple, repeatable behaviours:

Learn daily - Spend at least 15 minutes each day improving understanding of financial concepts.

Track progress - Write down key numbers weekly to stay aware and accountable.

Stay honest - Make decisions based on clarity, not pressure or confusion.

Support others - Share useful knowledge with family and community members.

Be consistent - Focus on steady habits instead of quick fixes.

Ask questions - Seek understanding before making decisions.

Lead by example - Demonstrate discipline through everyday actions.

Why This Matters Now



U.S. household debt has reached record levels above $17 trillion.

A majority of adults report gaps in financial literacy.

Many underserved communities still lack access to clear, practical guidance. Economic uncertainty continues to impact long-term financial stability.

Lee believes these trends highlight the need for simple, accessible solutions.

“When you help people understand, they make better decisions for themselves,” he said.

Do-It-Yourself Toolkit: 10 Practical Actions

Individuals can begin applying the pledge immediately with these steps:

Write down all monthly expenses

Review spending habits weekly

Set one clear financial goal for the next 30 days

Reduce one unnecessary expense

Have one honest conversation about money with a trusted person

Read or watch one educational resource each week

Avoid making rushed financial decisions

Track progress in a notebook or app

Share one useful tip with someone else

Reflect weekly on what is working and what is not

30-Day Progress Tracker

Week 1: Awareness - List expenses and identify patternsWeek 2: Adjustment - Reduce or refine spending habitsWeek 3: Consistency - Maintain daily learning and trackingWeek 4: Reflection - Review progress and set next steps

Call to Action

Frederick Cortez Lee Jr is inviting individuals to take the pledge for themselves. Start with small steps, stay consistent, and share the toolkit with others in your network.

“Start by understanding the problem,” Lee said.“Then commit to learning. When people support each other and share what they know, real change happens.”

About Frederick Cortez Lee Jr and Debt Elimination Group, Inc

Frederick Cortez Lee Jr is the founder of Debt Elimination Group, Inc, established in 1998 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. His work focuses on helping individuals and families improve their financial position through an education-first approach. Known for expanding into more than 30 states through word of mouth, his career reflects a commitment to integrity, community impact, and creating opportunities for others to succeed.