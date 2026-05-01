Uzbekistan Reduces Industrial Costs By 15% Using AI At Major Metal Plant
The figures were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 1 during a briefing on reforms and upcoming tasks in the field of artificial intelligence and digital development.
According to the data, the results were demonstrated at the No. 3 copper processing plant of the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, where an AI-based real-time production monitoring system also reduced energy consumption by 10% and increased labor productivity by 10%.
In total, around 100 practical AI projects and more than 200 pilot initiatives are being implemented across the country, supported by dedicated computing infrastructure.
To enable large-scale deployment, Uzbekistan has built AI infrastructure with a $24 million GPU cluster, with an additional $45 million in computing capacity planned for expansion by the end of the year.
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