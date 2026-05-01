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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports 5.63 Lakh Unit Sales In April 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 1, 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced its sales performance for April 2026.
The company's total sales for April 2026 stood at 5.63 Lakh units, as against 4.80 Lakh units in April 2025, registering a growth of 17% year-on-year.
In April 2026, domestic sales stood at 4.84 Lakh units, as compared to 4.22 Lakh units in April 2025, marking a growth of 14.7%. Exports for April 2026 were 0.796 Lakh units, as against 0.579 Lakh units in the corresponding month last year, reflecting a growth of 37.4%.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, HMSI, said,“Building on our April performance, we continue to strengthen customer trust through disciplined and consistent execution. Demand across the two-wheeler market remains resilient across segments. We will continue to respond with agility to market dynamics while focusing on delivering sustainable and stable growth. Supported by a strong product portfolio and our dealer partners across the country, we remain committed to enhancing long-term enterprise value.”
HMSI continues to drive consistent growth through its strong product portfolio and robust nationwide network of over 7000 touchpoints.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 70 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
The company's total sales for April 2026 stood at 5.63 Lakh units, as against 4.80 Lakh units in April 2025, registering a growth of 17% year-on-year.
In April 2026, domestic sales stood at 4.84 Lakh units, as compared to 4.22 Lakh units in April 2025, marking a growth of 14.7%. Exports for April 2026 were 0.796 Lakh units, as against 0.579 Lakh units in the corresponding month last year, reflecting a growth of 37.4%.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, HMSI, said,“Building on our April performance, we continue to strengthen customer trust through disciplined and consistent execution. Demand across the two-wheeler market remains resilient across segments. We will continue to respond with agility to market dynamics while focusing on delivering sustainable and stable growth. Supported by a strong product portfolio and our dealer partners across the country, we remain committed to enhancing long-term enterprise value.”
HMSI continues to drive consistent growth through its strong product portfolio and robust nationwide network of over 7000 touchpoints.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 70 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
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