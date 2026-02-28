Netanyahu Says Many Signs Indicate Ali Khamenei Is 'No Longer' Alive, Urges Iranians To 'Rise Up'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that a growing number of indications suggest that Ali Khamenei may have been killed in the joint US‐Israeli operation, though he did not officially confirm the leader's death, as reported by Reuters.

Is Khamenei alive?

There were many signs indicating Khamenei "is no longer", Netanyahu said without explicitly confirming his death, as reported by Reuters.

He said Khamenei's compound had been destroyed, and Revolutionary Guard commanders and senior nuclear officials had been destroyed, as reported by Reuters.

Netanyahu further called on Iranians to "take to the streets and finish the job."

"This morning we destroyed the compound of the tyrant Khamenei," Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding that for more than 30 years Khamenei had“dispatched terrorism across the world, made his own people miserable, and worked constantly and tirelessly on a program to annihilate the state of Israel”, as reported by Reuters.

"There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear programme - and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime," Netanyahu said, as reported by Reuters.

30 bombs were dropped on the Khamenei's compound

Meanwhile, a report from Israel's Channel 12 said that in a joint U.S.–Israeli operation against Iran on Saturday, about 30 bombs were dropped on the compound of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Israel's Channel 12 network.

"Thirty bombs were dropped on the complex. Ali Khamenei was underground, but probably not in his own bunker," Channel 12's Amit Segal, who is known to be close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said without giving a source.

At 86, Khamenei became Iran's top authority in 1989 after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and as supreme leader he had ultimate control over the country's political, military and religious institutions, directing domestic policy and foreign relations.

The United States and Israel carried out a significant strike on Iran on Saturday. U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Iranian people to“take control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic government that has led the country since 1979.

In response, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and U.S. military bases across the region.

US targeted Revolutionary Guard command facilities, other sites

U.S. forces striking Iran focused on locations“that posed an imminent threat” including“Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday, as reported by AP.

The strikes, which began shortly before 10 a.m. in Tehran, included“precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea” and U.S. Central Command said that they also employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat.

AP reported citing the military command, the operation, dubbed“Epic Fury,” is the“largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.”

Oil Tankers Stalled

Donald Trump posted a video urging the Iranian people to rise against the theocratic regime that has ruled since 1979, declaring the government“yours to take.”

According to the Associated Press, at least one strike targeted an area near Ali Khamenei's office. Iran reported that many senior officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, were safe, though Khamenei's status remained unclear after Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC he was alive“as far as I know.”

Meanwhile, Oil markets remained closed for the weekend as tankers increasingly steer clear of the Strait of Hormuz, following reports of a radio broadcast claiming the route was off-limits.

Earlier, the US had advised vessels to keep a distance of 30 nautical miles from American military positions in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea. Even the threat of military action last week pushed oil prices higher, with Brent crude rising 2.5% to $72.48 per barrel on Friday-the highest closing level since July-and marking nearly a 20% gain so far this year.

