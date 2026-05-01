Aman Centre Announces Winners Of 'Journey Of Safety' Contest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), one of the centres under the Qatar Social Work Foundation, has announced the winners of its“Journey of Safety” competition, which attracted strong participation from students across all educational stages.

Launched in mid-January 2026 in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Doha Bank Group as a strategic partner, the competition was designed to raise children's awareness of protection methods against violence and bullying through innovative and interactive approaches.

The winners were revealed through Aman's official social media platforms, marking the culmination of a widely engaging initiative that saw more than 800 student submissions.

The high level of participation reflects the effectiveness of the competition's educational content and its ability to resonate with the target audience through an interactive format.

Commenting on the initiative, Acting Executive Director of Aman, Fadel Mohammed Al Kaabi, emphasized the center's commitment to promoting child safety awareness using modern tools. He noted that the competition was built around the“Journey of Safety” game, an interactive educational platform introduced to students via the Qatar Education Platform of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, enabling them to engage with key safety messages in an engaging and accessible way.

A total of 20 students were honoured for their outstanding participation and alignment with the competition's objectives. The prize pool amounted to QR10,000, generously sponsored by Doha Bank Group. The award ceremony was attended by representatives of the organizing and supporting entities, as well as parents of the winning students.

Al Kaabi also praised the strong community partnership with Doha Bank, highlighting its vital role as a strategic partner in implementing both the game and the competition.

The initiative forms part of a broader series of awareness programs carried out by Aman in cooperation with its partners, aimed at fostering a safe and informed society while strengthening preventive awareness among younger generations.

The“Journey of Safety” game, launched by Aman in November last year to coincide with World Children's Day, is an interactive educational experience. For her part, Al Anoud Khalid Al Attiyah, Head of Public Relations and Marketing at Doha Bank Group, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to social responsibility.

She noted that supporting awareness initiatives targeting different segments of society remains a priority, adding that the partnership with Aman to recognize the winners of the“Journey of Safety” competition reflects the importance of educating children through creative and impactful methods.