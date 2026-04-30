Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Set For Significant Growth By 2036, Driven By Emerging Novel Therapies And Rising Mental Health Burden Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market is expected to grow steadily across the 7MM during the forecast period (2026–2036), driven by increasing disease awareness, improving diagnostic capabilities, and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as DT120 ODT (Definium Therapeutics), Ulotaront (Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka), and others. These novel therapies are expected to reshape the treatment landscape for this chronic mental health disorder.

DelveInsight's report,“Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2036,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder landscape. The report delivers detailed insights into the disease, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, helping stakeholders understand diagnosed prevalence, patient burden, and market opportunities across key regions.

Additionally, it examines Generalized Anxiety Disorder market dynamics, offering a thorough assessment of current treatment practices, unmet needs, and emerging therapeutic developments. The analysis spans major markets, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, equipping decision-makers with actionable intelligence for strategic planning, investment, and commercialization initiatives.

To know in detail about the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here;

Key Takeaways from the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report



The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market size in the 7MM is projected to increase significantly by 2036, mainly due to the launch of upcoming therapies and improved diagnosis rates.

The United States accounted for the highest market size among the 7MM in 2025.

The overall count of individuals diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the United States was approximately 8,770 thousand in 2023, and these numbers are expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2022-2036).

Leading companies advancing the pipeline include Definium Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, and Otsuka, with promising candidates such as DT120 ODT and Ulotaront.

DT120 ODT is in Phase III development, with topline data anticipated in 2026, positioning it as one of the most advanced emerging therapies.

DT120 ODT received US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, reflecting strong regulatory support for accelerated development. Ulotaront has shown encouraging clinical progress and could emerge as a potentially transformative therapy with a novel mechanism of action.

Key Factors Driving the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market



Rising Awareness and Earlier Diagnosis Rates: Increasing awareness of anxiety disorders, along with broader access to mental health professionals and improved screening tools, is enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis. Improved recognition among healthcare professionals and patients is expected to expand the identified treatment-eligible population.

High Unmet Need Driving Innovative Therapies: Existing therapies often have delayed onset of action, tolerability issues, and safety concerns. This creates strong opportunities for novel targeted treatments that address the underlying neurobiological pathways.

Regulatory Incentives Accelerating Pipeline Development: Supportive regulatory pathways such as Breakthrough Therapy Designation are encouraging research and development activities. These incentives are helping accelerate clinical advancement, streamline approvals, and attract investment into psychiatric pipelines. Large Disease Burden Supporting Premium Pricing Potential: The chronic and disabling nature of the disease, combined with productivity losses, healthcare costs, and long-term management needs, supports premium pricing opportunities for effective novel therapies. Innovative treatments offering meaningful clinical benefit are expected to gain strong market value.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Analysis



Current treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder involves psychotherapy and pharmacological intervention. Mild cases may improve with lifestyle changes, stress management, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). Moderate to severe cases often require medication alongside therapy for effective symptom control.

Several classes of medications are used in the treatment of GAD, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), pregabalin, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), benzodiazepines, antihistamines, atypical antipsychotics, and antioxidants.

Despite the availability of multiple treatment options, clinicians must balance efficacy against side effects, while many patients continue to experience inadequate response or relapse. The market represents a significant unmet need due to limited innovation, slow onset of action of current drugs, adverse effects, and restricted access to psychotherapy.

Get a Free sample for the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report: Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Forecast

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Competitive Landscape

Key companies such as Definium Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, and Otsuka are leading the pipeline with differentiated approaches that could transform future treatment options and create meaningful commercial opportunities.

DT120 ODT (Definium Therapeutics): DT120 orally disintegrating tablet is an optimized form of lysergide D-tartrate (LSD), designed to enhance bioavailability, enable rapid absorption, and minimize gastrointestinal side effects using fast-dissolve technology. Topline data from two pivotal Phase III studies are expected in 2026. The therapy has received US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

Ulotaront (SEP-363856) (Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka): Investigational trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) and serotonin 5-HT1A receptor agonist being developed as a novel oral treatment for GAD. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase II/III clinical trials in the US and Japan.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Generalized Anxiety Disorder market share @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Landscape

Recent Development in the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Landscape:



In January 2026, MindMed rebranded to Definium Therapeutics, outlining multiple anticipated Phase III milestones in GAD in 2026. The company expects topline data from two pivotal Phase III studies of DT120 ODT in GAD, with results from Voyage anticipated in the second quarter of 2026 and Panorama in the second half of 2026. In September 2025, Seaport Therapeutics advanced another prodrug candidate developed using its proprietary Glyph platform, GlyphAgo (SPT-320), into Phase I clinical development for GAD. GlyphAgo is a modified agomelatine designed to enhance lymphatic absorption and systemic exposure, supporting its transition from preclinical research into human studies.

What is Generalized Anxiety Disorder?

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is a chronic mental health condition characterized by excessive, persistent, and uncontrollable worry about various aspects of life. Unlike situational anxiety, GAD is marked by a pervasive sense of worry that is often disproportionate to actual events.

Excessive anxiety and worry occur more days than not for at least six months and are often accompanied by restlessness, fatigue, irritability, muscle tension, difficulty concentrating, and sleep disturbances.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Gender-specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Age-specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Severity-specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the US

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in EU4 and the UK Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in Japan

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Generalized Anxiety Disorder epidemiology trends @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Forecast

Scope of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Companies: Definium Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, Otsuka, and others

Key Therapies: DT120 ODT, Ulotaront, and others

Market Dynamics: Drivers and Barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT, market entry strategies, reimbursement scenario Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Generalized Anxiety Disorder companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Generalized Anxiety Disorder

SWOT Analysis of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Background and Overview

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Unmet Needs

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Emerging Therapies

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook

Country-Wise Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Drivers

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Barriers

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Appendix

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.