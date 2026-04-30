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Futures Rise With Gold
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures for Canadian stocks gained on Thursday as oil prices retreated from four-year highs and investors snapped up gold and silver on the dip, though lingering geopolitical tensions kept them cautious.
The TSX Composite Index plunged 265.95 points to conclude Wednesday at 33,318.39.
June futures captured 0.5% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar stayed put at 73.14 cents U.S.
The TSX extended its losing streak to a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, though it was on track for modest gains this month followed by sharp losses in March as geopolitical tensions kept markets on edge.
Domestic earnings season was in full swing. Bombardier reported a 5% rise in first-quarter revenue, buoyed by strong demand for repair and maintenance services.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 60,200 (-0.3%) in February, following an increase of 44,300 (+0.2%) in January. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was virtually unchanged in February.
As well, February gross domestic product rose 0.2% in February, up for a fourth consecutive month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slid 13.24 points, or 1.3%, Wednesday to 982.52.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose on Thursday as traders parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings, while oil prices declined slightly.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials shot higher 338 points, or 0.7%, to 49,356.
Futures for the S&P 500 advanced 39 points, or 0.5%, to 7,207
Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 186.5 points, or 0.7%, to 27,511.75.
Caterpillar shares popped 6% on better-than-expected quarterly figures, boosting Dow futures.
Fellow Dow member Amazon fueled the advance as well, climbing more than 2% on the back of a blockbuster first-quarter report.
To be sure, S&P 500 and NASDAQ gains were kept in check as Meta Platforms and Microsoft lost 9% and 2%, respectively.
Meta shares were weighed by the company's latest capital expenditures guidance, while user growth disappointed. Microsoft pulled after it said spending will reach $190 billion due to high memory costs.
Oil prices reversed course Thursday, with Brent crude futures losing 3% to trade above $114 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures falling 2% to trade above $104.
Crude prices rose Wednesday as overseas tensions remained high between the U.S. and Iran. The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that President Donald Trump told his aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 returned from holiday to drop 1.1%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.3%
Oil prices faltered $2.08 to $104.80 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices forged ahead $81.80 to $4,643.30 U.S an ounce.
Futures for Canadian stocks gained on Thursday as oil prices retreated from four-year highs and investors snapped up gold and silver on the dip, though lingering geopolitical tensions kept them cautious.
The TSX Composite Index plunged 265.95 points to conclude Wednesday at 33,318.39.
June futures captured 0.5% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar stayed put at 73.14 cents U.S.
The TSX extended its losing streak to a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, though it was on track for modest gains this month followed by sharp losses in March as geopolitical tensions kept markets on edge.
Domestic earnings season was in full swing. Bombardier reported a 5% rise in first-quarter revenue, buoyed by strong demand for repair and maintenance services.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 60,200 (-0.3%) in February, following an increase of 44,300 (+0.2%) in January. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was virtually unchanged in February.
As well, February gross domestic product rose 0.2% in February, up for a fourth consecutive month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slid 13.24 points, or 1.3%, Wednesday to 982.52.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose on Thursday as traders parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings, while oil prices declined slightly.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials shot higher 338 points, or 0.7%, to 49,356.
Futures for the S&P 500 advanced 39 points, or 0.5%, to 7,207
Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 186.5 points, or 0.7%, to 27,511.75.
Caterpillar shares popped 6% on better-than-expected quarterly figures, boosting Dow futures.
Fellow Dow member Amazon fueled the advance as well, climbing more than 2% on the back of a blockbuster first-quarter report.
To be sure, S&P 500 and NASDAQ gains were kept in check as Meta Platforms and Microsoft lost 9% and 2%, respectively.
Meta shares were weighed by the company's latest capital expenditures guidance, while user growth disappointed. Microsoft pulled after it said spending will reach $190 billion due to high memory costs.
Oil prices reversed course Thursday, with Brent crude futures losing 3% to trade above $114 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures falling 2% to trade above $104.
Crude prices rose Wednesday as overseas tensions remained high between the U.S. and Iran. The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that President Donald Trump told his aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 returned from holiday to drop 1.1%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.3%
Oil prices faltered $2.08 to $104.80 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices forged ahead $81.80 to $4,643.30 U.S an ounce.
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