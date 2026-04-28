Mumbai: Family Of Four Dies Of Suspected Food Poisoning, Probe On

Mumbai Family Death Investigation

DCP Zone 1 Mumbai Pravin Munde on Monday said that the investigation into the death of a family of four due to suspected food poisoning is ongoing.

In a self-made video, the DCP said that the family comprised husband, wife and their two daughters. Their post-mortem has been conducted and food samples from their body have been collected as well. The DCP said that the family had consumed a meal with some relatives at their home and later had a watermelon post midnight. The family was rushed to the hospital after they complained of vomiting and loose motions, where they were declared dead. The case was reported at JJ Marg Police Station and further investigation is underway.

"A report of unnatural death has been reported at JJ Marg Police Station. Four members of a Muslim family -husband, wife and their two daughters- died. On 25th April, they had invited a few relatives to their home and had a meal with them. Around 10-10.30 pm, after the meal, the relative left. The family consumed watermelon around 1-1.30 am at night. Around 5-6 am, they started complaining of vomiting and loose motions. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and yesterday, all four of them died," he said.

"A postmortem was done, and food samples and samples from their body were also taken. Further investigation continues," he added.

Child Dies, 20 Others Fall Ill After Eating Golgappas

Earlier in another incident, a festive treat turned into a nightmare in Bajto village as a suspected case of mass food poisoning left one child dead and nearly 20 others fighting for their lives. Authorities have launched an immediate investigation into a local roadside stall following the incident.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav, the incident occurred after a group of villagers consumed golgappas from a local vendor. Shortly after, 18 children and two adults began showing symptoms of severe illness. While the majority of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment, one child succumbed to the illness.

The tragedy has sparked widespread fear in a community already grappling with a spike in heat-related diarrhoea cases.

"One child has died, while others are under treatment in hospitals. Fear spread in the village... Officials said stale food kept for several days may have been the reason," DC Yadav stated.

Local health officials and district authorities are currently focusing on two primary factors. Initial assessments suggest the vendor may have been using ingredients or flavoured water that had been kept for several days without proper refrigeration. The district is currently battling a heatwave, which accelerates food spoilage and has already led to an increase in gastrointestinal issues in the region.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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