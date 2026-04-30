Check-Cap ($MBAI) Advances NASDAQ Listing For Mbody AI Merger
|Issuer
|Check-Cap Ltd. (Nasdaq: $MBAI)
|Operating subsidiary post-merger
|MBody AI Corp.
|Announcement
|Submitted responses to Nasdaq listing review comments
|Listing application originally filed
|February 24, 2026
|Form 20-F filed
|April 27, 2026 (fiscal year ended December 31, 2025)
|Anticipated eligibility to file baby shelf F-3
|May 1, 2026
|Expected merger close
|First half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions
|Investor Relations contact
|...
|MBody AI investor site
|Check-Cap investor site
About Check-Cap Ltd.
Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: $MBAI) is a technology company executing a strategic transformation through its shareholder-approved merger with MBody AI Corp. Upon completion, Check-Cap expects to become a publicly traded leader in embodied artificial intelligence, delivering enterprise-grade AI orchestration for robotic systems across hospitality, gaming, and commercial real estate operations. The merger is targeted to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
About MBody AI Corp.
MBody AI Corp. (NASDAQ: $MBAI) is a hardware-agnostic enterprise robotics platform that deploys and manages autonomous robot workforces for hospitality, gaming, and commercial real estate operators. The company's proprietary MBody AI Orchestrator manages diverse robot fleets across sites and use cases under long-term subscription agreements. MBody AI counts leading Fortune 500 operators among its customers.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release, including any references or imagery suggesting a future Nasdaq listing. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the completion and timing of the merger with MBody AI, the anticipated Nasdaq listing and commencement of trading, the Company's ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the expected benefits of the merger, MBody AI's technology roadmap and commercial scaling, the Company's beliefs about market and technology trends, the anticipated growth of the embodied AI market, the future operations and positioning of the combined company, the anticipated use or non-use of the equity line of credit facility with ARC Group International Inc., the expected timeline for closing the merger, the Company's expected eligibility to file a registration statement on Form F-3 utilizing the baby shelf instructions, and the Company's ability to access the public capital markets thereunder. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the ability to complete the merger on the anticipated timeline or at all, the ability to receive Nasdaq approval of the Company's initial listing application, satisfy all initial listing requirements, and commence trading on Nasdaq, none of which is assured, integration risks, customer concentration risks, market conditions, the Company's ability to satisfy the eligibility requirements for Form F-3 (including the baby shelf instructions) and limitations on the amount of securities that may be sold thereunder, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive Nasdaq approval or that trading on Nasdaq will commence on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Investor Relations and Media Contact:
MZ Group North America
Shannon Devine / Jamie Kirchen
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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