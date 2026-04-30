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Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers Opens All-New Flagship Showroom At Anna Salai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 30th April 2026: VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery brand, marks the opening of its all-new flagship showroom at Anna Salai, Chennai. Located adjacent to its original store, this addition represents a significant moment in the brand's 125-year journey and reinforces its long-standing association with the city.
Notably, this is the only major jewellery showroom across this stretch of Anna Salai, one of Chennai's most prominent corridors.
Spanning across 14,000 sq. ft., the new showroom has been planned as a multi-level retail space with a clear zoning approach. The ground floor houses gold, precious and jadau jewellery, designed for accessibility and ease of movement. The first floor is dedicated to diamond, solitaire and platinum collections, offering a more focused setting that allows customers the time and space required for thoughtful purchases.
The second floor introduces Atelier VBJ, a new format for the brand. Conceived as a more private and immersive environment, this level moves away from the conventional retail approach. It features dedicated lounges, private viewing rooms, and personalised service, allowing customers to engage with jewellery in a more individual setting. The display philosophy is also distinct, with a limited selection on view while the larger collection is presented on request.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“Designing this store meant translating VBJ's legacy into a space that feels relevant today. The layout has been structured so each category has its own environment, making the journey more intuitive. We have paid close attention to how the store transitions across floors - from the material choices to the overall spatial experience - so that each level serves a distinct purpose while remaining connected to the brand's roots.
As part of its forward-looking vision, VBJ is entering a new phase of expansion across Tamil Nadu and Telangana, with upcoming stores in key cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Hyderabad, and strengthening its presence within Chennai across high-potential catchments such as T. Nagar and Chromepet. Internationally, the brand is scaling its operations in the United States, building on its presence in Texas with planned expansions into Milpitas, California, catering to the growing Indian diaspora.
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added,“This store reflects a different approach to jewellery retail. It brings together multiple formats within one space, allowing customers to engage with each category in a more structured way. From everyday purchases to more specialised acquisitions, the store is designed to support a complete journey. The intent was to create a more holistic experience while retaining the familiarity that customers associate with VBJ.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre), a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan. Staying rooted in the tradition while renowned for heirloom bridal jewellery and contemporary, design-led pieces, the brand continues to translate personal stories, traditions, and inspirations into finely crafted jewellery. Signature collections such as Florals, inspired by nature, and Avatara, which reinterprets divine motifs through a contemporary lens, reflect this approach.
With this new flagship, VBJ brings together legacy, craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of its customers, shaping a more considered and contemporary way of experiencing jewellery.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
Notably, this is the only major jewellery showroom across this stretch of Anna Salai, one of Chennai's most prominent corridors.
Spanning across 14,000 sq. ft., the new showroom has been planned as a multi-level retail space with a clear zoning approach. The ground floor houses gold, precious and jadau jewellery, designed for accessibility and ease of movement. The first floor is dedicated to diamond, solitaire and platinum collections, offering a more focused setting that allows customers the time and space required for thoughtful purchases.
The second floor introduces Atelier VBJ, a new format for the brand. Conceived as a more private and immersive environment, this level moves away from the conventional retail approach. It features dedicated lounges, private viewing rooms, and personalised service, allowing customers to engage with jewellery in a more individual setting. The display philosophy is also distinct, with a limited selection on view while the larger collection is presented on request.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“Designing this store meant translating VBJ's legacy into a space that feels relevant today. The layout has been structured so each category has its own environment, making the journey more intuitive. We have paid close attention to how the store transitions across floors - from the material choices to the overall spatial experience - so that each level serves a distinct purpose while remaining connected to the brand's roots.
As part of its forward-looking vision, VBJ is entering a new phase of expansion across Tamil Nadu and Telangana, with upcoming stores in key cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Hyderabad, and strengthening its presence within Chennai across high-potential catchments such as T. Nagar and Chromepet. Internationally, the brand is scaling its operations in the United States, building on its presence in Texas with planned expansions into Milpitas, California, catering to the growing Indian diaspora.
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added,“This store reflects a different approach to jewellery retail. It brings together multiple formats within one space, allowing customers to engage with each category in a more structured way. From everyday purchases to more specialised acquisitions, the store is designed to support a complete journey. The intent was to create a more holistic experience while retaining the familiarity that customers associate with VBJ.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre), a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan. Staying rooted in the tradition while renowned for heirloom bridal jewellery and contemporary, design-led pieces, the brand continues to translate personal stories, traditions, and inspirations into finely crafted jewellery. Signature collections such as Florals, inspired by nature, and Avatara, which reinterprets divine motifs through a contemporary lens, reflect this approach.
With this new flagship, VBJ brings together legacy, craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of its customers, shaping a more considered and contemporary way of experiencing jewellery.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
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