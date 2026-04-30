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AURA 919 Positions Itself As The GCC's Leading Exhibition Stand Builder Ahead Of Dubai's Biggest Exhibition Season
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai-based stand builder with 15 years and 200+ completed projects announces readiness for GITEX 2026, ATM, AIM Congress, Big 5, and a packed GCC calendar
Dubai, UAE – April 30, 2026 – AURA 919Founded in 2009 by Royal Asshraf, AURA 919 has delivered over 200 exhibition stands across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar for clients including Dubai Islamic Bank, Lexus, Qatar Tourism, RTA Dubai, Al Huzaifa, and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi. The company operates across all major GCC exhibition venues including Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ADNEC Abu Dhabi, Expo City Dubai, and RICEC Riyadh. A Record Year for GCC Exhibitions Dubai's exhibition calendar in 2026 is unprecedented. GITEX Global – the world's largest tech and AI event – moves to its new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai for the first time in its 46-year history, running from 7 to 11 December 2026. The event is expected to welcome over 200,000 visitors from 180 countries. Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 33rd edition, is confirmed for 17–20 August 2026 at DWTC. AIM Congress – the world's leading investment platform held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – returns to DWTC from 7–9 September 2026. Big 5 Global, the GCC's flagship construction and real estate show, is set for 23–26 November 2026 at DWTC. INDEX Dubai runs twice this year – 2–4 June at DWTC and 28–30 September at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City – reflecting the rapid growth of the region's design and interiors sector. Dubai World Trade Centre confirmed 71 international exhibitions and conferences for H1 2026 alone, cementing the emirate's status as the world's most active MICE destination. Full-Service, One Accountable Team AURA 919's offer covers the complete scope of exhibition and event production: custom exhibition stand design and build, digital technology and LED installations, event production and management, brand activations, pop-up stands, AV and lighting, and branding and graphics. The company's integrated model – one team handling every element from concept to breakdown – eliminates the contractor fragmentation that commonly undermines exhibition investments. A Message from the CEO Royal Asshraf, Founder and CEO of AURA 919, commented on the company's trajectory and the opportunity ahead: “Seventeen years ago, I started AURA 919 with one belief – that a well-built exhibition stand could change how the world sees a brand in a matter of seconds. That belief has not changed. What has changed is the scale of what is possible. Dubai is no longer just a regional exhibition hub. It is one of the most important trade show cities on the planet. GITEX is moving to Expo City. AIM Congress is drawing sovereign wealth and global investors to DWTC. Arabian Travel Market is bringing the entire world's travel industry to one floor. Big 5 is connecting the architects and developers shaping the skylines of tomorrow. The opportunity for brands to make a lasting impression at these events has never been greater – and the pressure to perform has never been higher. At AURA 919, we do not take that pressure lightly. Every stand we design and build is an opportunity for a brand to say something bold – about who they are, what they stand for, and why they deserve a place in this room. That is what drives us every single day, across every project, in every market we operate. To every brand preparing for the 2026 exhibition season – the floor is filling. The window to plan, design, and build something that truly earns attention is open right now. We are ready. And we are here to make sure your brand is Built to Be Seen.” About AURA 919 AURA 919 is a UAE-based exhibition stand design, build, and event production company founded in 2009. Headquartered in Business Bay, Dubai, with offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar, the company has delivered 200+ exhibition stands for 50+ brands across the GCC's most prestigious venues and events over 15 years. Services include exhibition stand design and build, digital technology and LED installations, event production and management, brand activations, pop-up stands, AV and lighting, and branding and graphics. Website: aura919 Email: ... Phone: +971 55 335 4766 Instagram: @aura919
Book a Consultation: calendly/aura919/30min ### Media Contact: AURA 919 Marketing | ... | +971 55 335 4766
Dubai, UAE – April 30, 2026 – AURA 919Founded in 2009 by Royal Asshraf, AURA 919 has delivered over 200 exhibition stands across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar for clients including Dubai Islamic Bank, Lexus, Qatar Tourism, RTA Dubai, Al Huzaifa, and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi. The company operates across all major GCC exhibition venues including Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ADNEC Abu Dhabi, Expo City Dubai, and RICEC Riyadh. A Record Year for GCC Exhibitions Dubai's exhibition calendar in 2026 is unprecedented. GITEX Global – the world's largest tech and AI event – moves to its new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai for the first time in its 46-year history, running from 7 to 11 December 2026. The event is expected to welcome over 200,000 visitors from 180 countries. Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 33rd edition, is confirmed for 17–20 August 2026 at DWTC. AIM Congress – the world's leading investment platform held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – returns to DWTC from 7–9 September 2026. Big 5 Global, the GCC's flagship construction and real estate show, is set for 23–26 November 2026 at DWTC. INDEX Dubai runs twice this year – 2–4 June at DWTC and 28–30 September at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City – reflecting the rapid growth of the region's design and interiors sector. Dubai World Trade Centre confirmed 71 international exhibitions and conferences for H1 2026 alone, cementing the emirate's status as the world's most active MICE destination. Full-Service, One Accountable Team AURA 919's offer covers the complete scope of exhibition and event production: custom exhibition stand design and build, digital technology and LED installations, event production and management, brand activations, pop-up stands, AV and lighting, and branding and graphics. The company's integrated model – one team handling every element from concept to breakdown – eliminates the contractor fragmentation that commonly undermines exhibition investments. A Message from the CEO Royal Asshraf, Founder and CEO of AURA 919, commented on the company's trajectory and the opportunity ahead: “Seventeen years ago, I started AURA 919 with one belief – that a well-built exhibition stand could change how the world sees a brand in a matter of seconds. That belief has not changed. What has changed is the scale of what is possible. Dubai is no longer just a regional exhibition hub. It is one of the most important trade show cities on the planet. GITEX is moving to Expo City. AIM Congress is drawing sovereign wealth and global investors to DWTC. Arabian Travel Market is bringing the entire world's travel industry to one floor. Big 5 is connecting the architects and developers shaping the skylines of tomorrow. The opportunity for brands to make a lasting impression at these events has never been greater – and the pressure to perform has never been higher. At AURA 919, we do not take that pressure lightly. Every stand we design and build is an opportunity for a brand to say something bold – about who they are, what they stand for, and why they deserve a place in this room. That is what drives us every single day, across every project, in every market we operate. To every brand preparing for the 2026 exhibition season – the floor is filling. The window to plan, design, and build something that truly earns attention is open right now. We are ready. And we are here to make sure your brand is Built to Be Seen.” About AURA 919 AURA 919 is a UAE-based exhibition stand design, build, and event production company founded in 2009. Headquartered in Business Bay, Dubai, with offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar, the company has delivered 200+ exhibition stands for 50+ brands across the GCC's most prestigious venues and events over 15 years. Services include exhibition stand design and build, digital technology and LED installations, event production and management, brand activations, pop-up stands, AV and lighting, and branding and graphics. Website: aura919 Email: ... Phone: +971 55 335 4766 Instagram: @aura919
Book a Consultation: calendly/aura919/30min ### Media Contact: AURA 919 Marketing | ... | +971 55 335 4766
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