Vijay Calls Key Meeting Of TVK Candidates Ahead Of TN Election Results

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) With the results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set to be announced soon, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay is convening a crucial meeting with candidates of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Thursday.

The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, and is expected to focus on post-poll assessments and preparations ahead of the counting of votes.

Notably, only candidates who contested the election have been permitted to attend the meeting, underlining the importance of the discussions.

Tamil Nadu went to the polls in a single phase on April 23, witnessing a high-stakes contest involving major alliances as well as emerging political players. This election marked the electoral debut of Vijay's TVK, which has generated considerable attention across the state, particularly among younger voters.

Barring one setback in the Edappadi constituency, where the party's nomination was rejected, TVK fielded candidates in 233 out of the 234 Assembly constituencies. The party's aggressive expansion and widespread candidate presence have positioned it as a significant new entrant in the state's political landscape.

In preparation for the meeting, all candidates have been instructed to bring with them the original Form 17C collected from their respective polling stations. Form 17C is an official document issued by the Returning Officer that contains detailed data on the number of votes recorded at each polling booth.

The directive highlights the party's emphasis on transparency and accuracy in tracking polling data. The Form 17C is considered a critical document in the electoral process, as it allows candidates to verify the votes polled and cross-check them during the counting process.

Sources within the party indicated that the meeting may also be used to consolidate booth-level data and assess voting patterns across constituencies.

With speculation mounting over the role TVK could play in the final outcome, the internal review is seen as a strategic move to ensure preparedness.

As Tamil Nadu awaits the official verdict on May 4, Vijay's initiative signals a methodical approach by his party in navigating its first electoral test.