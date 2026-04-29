NSO Survey Shows Improved Healthcare Access, Affordability In India

The 80th round of the National Statistical Office (NSO) survey on household social consumption related to health highlights significant progress in India's healthcare system, reflecting improved access, affordability, and utilisation of services across the country.

Reduced Financial Burden on Households

According to the survey, average healthcare expenditure remains low, indicating a reduced financial burden on households. Notably, the average out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for outpatient care in public health facilities was reported as zero, underscoring widespread access to free essential healthcare services. The survey further revealed that more than half of the patients admitted to government health facilities incurred OOPE of less than ₹1,100, while the average medical expenditure per hospitalisation stood at ₹11,285 in 2025.

Strengthened Health-Seeking Behaviour

Health-seeking behaviour has also strengthened, with the projected population reporting ailments (PPRA) nearly doubling compared to 2017-18--from 6.8 per cent to 12.2 per cent in rural areas and from 9.1 per cent to 14.9 percent in urban areas. Utilisation of public health facilities has increased, particularly in rural areas, where outpatient care usage has risen from 28 per cent in 2014 to 35 percent in 2025, driven by the expansion of primary healthcare services.

Growth in Health Insurance and Maternal Care

The survey noted a significant rise in coverage of government-funded health insurance schemes, including Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, with coverage increasing from 12.9 per cent to 45.5 per cent in rural areas and from 8.9 per cent to 31.8 per cent in urban areas. It also highlighted improvements in maternal healthcare, with institutional deliveries rising to 95.6 per cent in rural areas and 97.8 per cent in urban areas, reflecting better access to healthcare services.

Comprehensive Survey Scope

Covering 1,39,732 households across rural and urban India, the survey provides comprehensive insights into healthcare access, affordability, and utilisation patterns, attributing the progress to increased public investment, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and targeted government interventions.

Rising Use of Public Health Facilities

The NSO survey also reveals an increasing trend in the use of public health facilities over the past three rounds. It shows that while approximately 28 per cent of the rural population turned to public facilities for outpatient care in 2014, this is projected to increase to 35 per cent by 2025.

The findings of the NSO survey reaffirm the government's commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible and equitable healthcare for all.

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