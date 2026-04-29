2 Day Virtual FDA And EU Annex 15 Process Validation Guidance & Requirements Training Course (LIVE EVENT & ON-DEMAND: June 24Th - June 25Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The FDA Process Validation training highlights opportunities in enhancing comprehension of constant process verification aligned with lifecycle concepts. It addresses early R&D phases through commercial manufacturing, fostering innovation and risk management, critical for human and animal drug production.

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Validation Guidance & Requirements Training Course (June 24th - June 25th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This FIVE HOUR FDA Process Validation Training session is an interactive ON-LINE Seminar that can provide a channel to augment the understanding of the trainees regarding the Constant Process Verification, will be revised in detail: The training course includes all necessary information regarding where it begins; what it includes; and, when it ends.

The Process Validation Guidelines (January 2011) and the EU Annex 15: Requirement and Authentication (October 2015) outline the overall values and methods the two controlling bodies reflect suitable elements of process validation for the production of human and animal drugs and biological foodstuffs, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

This directive aligns Process Validation activities with a product life cycle concept and with existing FDA and EU guidance, including the FDA/International Conference on Harmonization (ICH), Guidance for Industry, Q8 (R2) Pharmaceutical Development, Q9 Quality Risk Management, and Q10 Pharmaceutical Quality System. The life cycle concept, new to these Guidance, links creation and process development, qualification of the commercial manufacturing process, and maintenance of the process in a state of control during routine commercial production.

This supervision also cares for process development and novelty through sound science and risk management. The new Process Validation Guideline/Practice includes elements of Process Validation as early as the Research and Development phase, and continues onward through Technology Transfer, into the Phase 1 IND Clinical Trial manufacturing phase, and ultimately into Phase 2 and 3, and then commercial manufacturing

Who Should Attend:

The following people will benefit from the FDA Process Validation Training:



Quality Control

Project Management

Quality Assurance

Product Development

Regulatory Compliance

Product Development Industrial and Amenities specialists who need to grow and participate in developing understanding regarding the issues surrounding Method Endorsement.

Agenda

DAY 01 Agenda



Overview, Goals and Objectives, Definitions.

Process Validation - Its Importance within the Drug Industry

What is included in the "New" Process Validation (PV) Guidance?

The Constitutional and Supervisory Requirements for "PV"

Interaction of the Three Stages with Procedure Validation

General Considerations for 'PV" - Stage 1

Stage 2 - Phase 1. History and Controlling Basis

Authentication Methods, cGMPs in Scientific Supply Manufacture

What's Included within Phase 1, Stage 2

A Review of Industrial Deliberations

Special Industrial Situations within Phase 1

Multi-Product Amenities and their Organization

Management of Organic and Biotechnology Amenities

Management of Sterile Products/Aseptically Produced Products

The Necessities of Phase 1 Investigational Medication Necessities

How does One Understand and Utilize Them?

Regulatory Strategies for Phase 2 and 3 and their Incorporation within Stages 1 and 2

Operation of Procedure Design to Regulate its Duplicability Competences Organization of Amenities, Apparatus, and Values Requirement

DAY 02 Agenda



General Deliberations for Procedure Authentication - Stage 2 Process Qualifications

Requirement of Values and Gear

Expansion of Ecological or Conservational Monitoring

Development of Amenities Project

Water Systems Development

Special Deliberations for Procedure Authentication - Stage 2

Appraisal of Special Study Protocols

Studying the Special Requirements of Phase 2/3 Stage 2

Overall Considerations for Process Validation - Stage 3 Sustained Process Corroboration

Promising Continued Process Confirmation Remains in Control

Use of Cautionary Letters as Instances

A Review of EU Annex 15 and its Comparison to FDA's Process Validation Guidance

A Demonstration of Similarity Between the Two

Simultaneous Issue of Process Presentation Qualification (PPQ) Batches

Rationalizes Why it Requires being Accompanied by a Systematic Critical Overview

Must be evaluated for Stability Program Inclusion

Analytical Methodology and Process Validation

Discusses the Need for Accurate and Precise Monitoring Techniques Why are the Development Validated Methods necessary?

For more information about this training visit

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