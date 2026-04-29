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UK Calls in Iran Ambassador Over “Inflammatory” Social Media Activity
(MENAFN) Britain escalated its diplomatic confrontation with Iran on Tuesday, summoning Tehran's ambassador to London over social media communications deemed threatening and incendiary — a move that lays bare deepening fractures between the two governments.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed that Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer called in the envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in direct response to recent online content circulated by the Iranian Embassy. Officials delivered a blunt message: the posts were "completely unacceptable," and the embassy was explicitly warned to cease any communications that could be construed as inciting violence — whether within the UK or beyond its borders.
The diplomatic confrontation was ignited by a Telegram post attributed to Iranian officials, which deployed charged nationalist language calling on citizens to mobilize. The message read in full: "All brave and distinguished children of Iran are invited to participate consciously and register in this campaign, adding another golden page to the book of honors of this ancient land and demonstrating that their hearts are bound to the dignity and greatness of their homeland.
"Let us all, one and all, give our lives in battle. Rather than surrender our country to the enemy."
The post also drew on imagery from the Book of Kings — the celebrated epic poem by Ferdowsi that stands as one of the foundational works of Persian literature — lending the message a tone of historical and cultural gravitas that British officials found particularly alarming given its context and reach.
London made clear the matter extends beyond protocol. The Foreign Office reaffirmed that "protecting national security remains our top priority," adding that the government would take "all measures necessary" to protect the British public from any threat, foreign or domestic.
Iran has issued no public response to the summons.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed that Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer called in the envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in direct response to recent online content circulated by the Iranian Embassy. Officials delivered a blunt message: the posts were "completely unacceptable," and the embassy was explicitly warned to cease any communications that could be construed as inciting violence — whether within the UK or beyond its borders.
The diplomatic confrontation was ignited by a Telegram post attributed to Iranian officials, which deployed charged nationalist language calling on citizens to mobilize. The message read in full: "All brave and distinguished children of Iran are invited to participate consciously and register in this campaign, adding another golden page to the book of honors of this ancient land and demonstrating that their hearts are bound to the dignity and greatness of their homeland.
"Let us all, one and all, give our lives in battle. Rather than surrender our country to the enemy."
The post also drew on imagery from the Book of Kings — the celebrated epic poem by Ferdowsi that stands as one of the foundational works of Persian literature — lending the message a tone of historical and cultural gravitas that British officials found particularly alarming given its context and reach.
London made clear the matter extends beyond protocol. The Foreign Office reaffirmed that "protecting national security remains our top priority," adding that the government would take "all measures necessary" to protect the British public from any threat, foreign or domestic.
Iran has issued no public response to the summons.
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