Post‐Poll Reality Bites In Kerala As Power Cuts Return, Milk Prices Set To Rise

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 29 (IANS) Days after Kerala voted on April 9, two developments -- the return of power cuts and a proposed hike in milk prices -- have punctured the ruling Left Democratic Front's campaign narrative of uninterrupted power supply and price stability.

Half‐hour load shedding came into force from Tuesday, marking the first instance of regulated power cuts in the state in recent years.

Within 48 hours, the board of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Milma, decided to raise milk prices from Rs 52 to Rs 56 per litre. According to the chairman of Milma, the decision will be communicated to the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The twin moves have triggered sharp political chatter, given that uninterrupted power supply and controlled prices of essential commodities were central to the Left's campaign pitch.

Led by Vijayan, the LDF had projected its governance model as a benchmark, with party leaders even hinting at a historic third consecutive term.

The absence of load shedding and relative price stability was repeatedly showcased as evidence of administrative efficiency. The sudden shift, coming before the poll results, to be declared on Monday, has therefore assumed political significance.

Milma, a three-tier cooperative set up in 1980 under Operation Flood, has grown into a vast network of over 10.6 lakh dairy farmers across 3,102 societies. Operating through regional unions in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malabar, it has long been a symbol of Kerala's dairy self-sufficiency and cooperative success story.

Its pricing decisions, however, have always carried wider socio-economic implications. With the Model Code of Conduct in force until May 6, Milma is expected to approach the Election Commission of India regarding the price revision.

Officials indicate the move is necessary to balance rising input costs, though the timing has raised eyebrows. For the electorate, the developments present a stark contrast to campaign assurances.

Whether these post-poll realities will influence perceptions of governance remains to be seen, but they have undeniably injected a fresh dimension into Kerala's tightly contested political narrative.