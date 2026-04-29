Trinamool Indulging In Electoral Malpractices In Falta, 'Diamond Harbour Model' At Play, Repoll Needed: BJP's Amit Malviya

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) BJP IT Cell chief and the party's co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress is indulging in electoral malpractices in several booths in Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas to win the Assembly election during the second and final phase of voting and demanded a repoll.

In a X post, Malviya claimed, "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice."

The central BJP leader further said, "This is the so-called 'Diamond Harbour Model,' the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat."

Malviya also share alleged video footages from inside such booths where the electoral malpractices took place.

The BJP leader demanded a repoll in such booths. "We demand an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred. Details of a couple of such booths, along with evidence, are provided below: Falta 144 Part 170, Room No. 2 – Harindanga High School. Booth 189 is also compromised in a similar manner along with several others," he said.

In the second and final phase of Assembly elections, polling is being held in 142 constituencies across six districts in West Bengal and also in Kolkata.

The Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in south Kolkata is witnessing a battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The second phase of the Assembly polls is being conducted under unprecedented security cover, with the deployment of 2,407 companies of central forces, including Central Armed Police Forces, the India Reserve Battalion, and personnel from armed police wings of other states, in addition to personnel from West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.