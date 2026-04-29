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Eau So Haute Set To Launch In India, Introducing A Fragrance-First Body Care Brand For Gen Z
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 29th, 2026. For Gen Z in India, fragrance is no longer reserved for special occasions; it is a daily ritual of confidence and self-expression. However, the market has largely remained divided, with heavy, formal fragrances meant for occasional use, expensive luxury perfumes with limited everyday accessibility, and a lack of products designed for reapplication and layering
Eau So Haute addresses this gap by introducing a fragrance-first body care approach, built around light, wearable, and expressive body mists designed for everyday use.
A New Ritual: Layering Fragrance Through Body Care
The brand launches with a three-step fragrance ritual that transforms everyday routines into a sensorial experience:
Body Mist (Hero Product): Fine-fragrance-inspired mists designed for generous use and mood-based wear.
Body Wash: A cleansing experience that builds the base layer of scent.
Body Lotion: Hydration that enhances fragrance longevity.
Together, these products create a seamless wash, moisturise, mist routine-allowing consumers to build a scent identity that evolves with them through the day.
Positioning: Accessible Luxury Meets Self-Expression
Eau So Haute operates in the masstige segment-offering a premium, sensorial experience at an accessible price point. Unlike traditional body care brands that focus primarily on skincare benefits, Eau So Haute puts fragrance, mood, and personality at the centre, creating products that are as expressive as they are functional
Quality, Safety & Formulation
All products are developed with over two decades of formulation expertise and adhere to high safety standards. The range is Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, and phthalate-free, & Manufactured in India under strict quality protocols. The brand aims to build a strong digital-first presence while creating a community around scent, individuality, and self-expression.
Founder Quote
'Eau So Haute isn't just about smelling good- it's about smelling like yourself. Bold, playful, and a little rebellious.' entrant with the upcoming launch of Eau So Haute (ESH), a fragrance-first body care brand designed for Gen Z consumers who see scent as an extension of their personality.
About Eau So Haute:
Eau So Haute is a fragrance-first body care brand redefining everyday routines through scent. Designed for Gen Z consumers, the brand combines fine-fragrance inspiration with accessible formats, encouraging users to express their mood, identity, and vibe through fragrance.
Eau So Haute addresses this gap by introducing a fragrance-first body care approach, built around light, wearable, and expressive body mists designed for everyday use.
A New Ritual: Layering Fragrance Through Body Care
The brand launches with a three-step fragrance ritual that transforms everyday routines into a sensorial experience:
Body Mist (Hero Product): Fine-fragrance-inspired mists designed for generous use and mood-based wear.
Body Wash: A cleansing experience that builds the base layer of scent.
Body Lotion: Hydration that enhances fragrance longevity.
Together, these products create a seamless wash, moisturise, mist routine-allowing consumers to build a scent identity that evolves with them through the day.
Positioning: Accessible Luxury Meets Self-Expression
Eau So Haute operates in the masstige segment-offering a premium, sensorial experience at an accessible price point. Unlike traditional body care brands that focus primarily on skincare benefits, Eau So Haute puts fragrance, mood, and personality at the centre, creating products that are as expressive as they are functional
Quality, Safety & Formulation
All products are developed with over two decades of formulation expertise and adhere to high safety standards. The range is Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, and phthalate-free, & Manufactured in India under strict quality protocols. The brand aims to build a strong digital-first presence while creating a community around scent, individuality, and self-expression.
Founder Quote
'Eau So Haute isn't just about smelling good- it's about smelling like yourself. Bold, playful, and a little rebellious.' entrant with the upcoming launch of Eau So Haute (ESH), a fragrance-first body care brand designed for Gen Z consumers who see scent as an extension of their personality.
About Eau So Haute:
Eau So Haute is a fragrance-first body care brand redefining everyday routines through scent. Designed for Gen Z consumers, the brand combines fine-fragrance inspiration with accessible formats, encouraging users to express their mood, identity, and vibe through fragrance.
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