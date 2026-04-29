SC To Hear Tomorrow Pawan Khera's Plea Against Gauhati HC Order Denying Anticipatory Bail

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Thursday a plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Gauhati High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail application in connection with a criminal case registered by the Assam Police over his alleged remarks against the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the causelist published on the official website of the apex court, a Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Atul S. Chandurkar is scheduled to take up the matter on April 30.

Khera has moved the top court by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) assailing the order of the Gauhati High Court which had declined to extend him the protection of pre-arrest bail.

The petition was registered before the Supreme Court as Diary No. 25523/2026 after being filed on Sunday evening and is presently listed for hearing.

The development comes days after a single-judge Bench of the Gauhati High Court, presided over by Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, refused anticipatory bail to the Congress leader, observing that Khera "does not deserve the privilege of anticipatory bail".

“The case cannot be termed as a case of defamation simpliciter. There are materials for a prima facie case under Section 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023,” the Gauhati High Court had said while rejecting his plea.

Earlier, Khera had obtained interim relief from the Telangana High Court, which granted him transit anticipatory bail for a limited period, enabling him to approach the competent court in Assam for regular relief. However, the Supreme Court later stayed this relief after the Assam

Police challenged the order.

Subsequently, the apex court declined Khera's plea to vacate the stay and also refused to extend interim protection. The apex court clarified, however, that any observations made in its earlier orders should not influence the competent court in Assam while deciding the bail application.

Following this, Khera approached the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera claiming that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple foreign passports, undisclosed luxury properties abroad, and links to shell companies.

The FIR, registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station, invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to false statements, cheating, forgery, and defamation.

Earlier this month, Assam Police conducted searches at Khera's residence in Delhi and also visited Hyderabad in connection with the case.