Encounter Breaks Out Between Maoists And Security Forces In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum Forests

MENAFN - IANS) Chaibasa (Jharkhand), April 29 (IANS) An encounter has broken out between Maoists and security forces in the forest areas of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire took place in the Tonto police station area when personnel of the CoBRA 209 Battalion were out on a patrol inside the dense forests of Rutughutu.

According to information, security forces have been conducting an intensive search operation for the past two days in the Boroi and Toonbeda areas under the Goelkera police station limits.

During the operation, Maoists, who were lying in wait for an ambush, opened fire on the moving patrol team at around 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Security personnel retaliated promptly, leading to intermittent exchange of fire that has continued since morning.

Following the incident, a high alert has been issued in the area. Security forces have cordoned off the entire affected area and additional personnel have been kept on alert.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said that extensive search operations are underway in the forested areas and the situation is being closely monitored.

Of late, concerns had been raised about renewed Maoist activity in the Goelkera region following the recent killing of a former Maoist.

According to sources, a squad led by Maoist commander Misir Besra is attempting to strengthen its presence in the area. Security agencies had already received inputs suggesting a possible increase in Maoist activity in the bordering forest regions of Saranda and Kolhan.

Following the encounter, security arrangements have been intensified across the West Singhbhum district, and a high alert has been declared in sensitive forest areas of the Kolhan region.

Police and paramilitary forces are currently carrying out search operations in the difficult forest terrain for area domination and to flush out Maoists.