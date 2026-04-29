403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Sweeps Four Golds in Men's Beach Wrestling
(MENAFN) Iran delivered a commanding performance in men's beach wrestling at the 6th Asian Beach Games on Wednesday, claiming all four available gold medals in a dominant display that left rivals trailing.
The Iranian sweep was powered by Aliakbar Zaroudi (70kg), Ali Gholami (80kg), Amirhossein Kavousi (90kg), and Seyedamirreza Sahraeimahali (+90kg), who collectively shut out the competition across every men's weight division.
Sahraeimahali's victory was particularly striking — the Iranian defeated towering 2.13-meter host nation wrestler Lu Da by a decisive 3-0 scoreline in the +90kg final. Lu, speaking to media, acknowledged the Iranian's edge: "He is more flexible and has stable and mature mind on the court, making me lose my momentum a little bit."
China salvaged some pride in the men's category, with Lu Feng claiming bronze in the 80kg class. However, compatriot Li Peilong fell short of the podium entirely, finishing fourth in the 90kg division. Li attributed the result to unfamiliar conditions: "As an indoor wrestler, I didn't adapt to the beach event very well. It was hard for me to push my rivals out of the line in the bronze medal match."
On the women's side, world champion Long Jia delivered a clinical masterclass, dispatching Vietnam's Dang Thi Linh 4-0 in just 30 seconds to claim the 70kg title. The 27-year-old Chinese athlete then sprinted around the court draped in her national flag in jubilant celebration. Long credited mental sharpness for the emphatic result: "I was determined to show my strength. I didn't think too much about anything else. Yesterday's match was a warning for me. I realized I couldn't be too relaxed. I stayed focused and engaged after stepping on the court, and that's how I seized the opportunity."
In a landmark moment for South Asian athletics, Sri Lanka's Nipuni Hewa Pedige etched her name into the history books by capturing the women's 50kg gold — the country's first-ever Asian Beach Games medal in the sport. An elated Hewa Pedige said: "This is my first international medal, and it is a gold medal, so I am enthusiastic about my win."
India also made its presence felt on the women's podium. Pushpa Yadav claimed gold in the women's 60kg category, edging out China's Xie Mengyu, who took silver. Meanwhile, India's Priya secured the women's +70kg title, with Chinese wrestler Li Wenji rounding out the podium with bronze.
The Iranian sweep was powered by Aliakbar Zaroudi (70kg), Ali Gholami (80kg), Amirhossein Kavousi (90kg), and Seyedamirreza Sahraeimahali (+90kg), who collectively shut out the competition across every men's weight division.
Sahraeimahali's victory was particularly striking — the Iranian defeated towering 2.13-meter host nation wrestler Lu Da by a decisive 3-0 scoreline in the +90kg final. Lu, speaking to media, acknowledged the Iranian's edge: "He is more flexible and has stable and mature mind on the court, making me lose my momentum a little bit."
China salvaged some pride in the men's category, with Lu Feng claiming bronze in the 80kg class. However, compatriot Li Peilong fell short of the podium entirely, finishing fourth in the 90kg division. Li attributed the result to unfamiliar conditions: "As an indoor wrestler, I didn't adapt to the beach event very well. It was hard for me to push my rivals out of the line in the bronze medal match."
On the women's side, world champion Long Jia delivered a clinical masterclass, dispatching Vietnam's Dang Thi Linh 4-0 in just 30 seconds to claim the 70kg title. The 27-year-old Chinese athlete then sprinted around the court draped in her national flag in jubilant celebration. Long credited mental sharpness for the emphatic result: "I was determined to show my strength. I didn't think too much about anything else. Yesterday's match was a warning for me. I realized I couldn't be too relaxed. I stayed focused and engaged after stepping on the court, and that's how I seized the opportunity."
In a landmark moment for South Asian athletics, Sri Lanka's Nipuni Hewa Pedige etched her name into the history books by capturing the women's 50kg gold — the country's first-ever Asian Beach Games medal in the sport. An elated Hewa Pedige said: "This is my first international medal, and it is a gold medal, so I am enthusiastic about my win."
India also made its presence felt on the women's podium. Pushpa Yadav claimed gold in the women's 60kg category, edging out China's Xie Mengyu, who took silver. Meanwhile, India's Priya secured the women's +70kg title, with Chinese wrestler Li Wenji rounding out the podium with bronze.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment