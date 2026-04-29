Adah Sharma Finds Thrill In Balancing Complex Stories, Powerful Roles

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' with Manoj Bajpayee, has spoken about how balancing f strong individual characters and layered narratives excites her.

Talking about how portraying bold, flawed, and even morally complex personalities across projects like 'Sunflower', '1920', and 'The Kerala Story' continues to engage her as an actor.

Asked at this stage in her career, what excites her more: complex narratives or strong individual characters, Adah told IANS:“A little bit of both, I guess.”

She added,“A solid character is fun to play. Like Rosie in 'Sunflower'. She was saying such bold and almost sleazy dialogues. It made me almost nervous, wondering how I would pull it off.”

Adah reminisced about her '1920' character as she shared:“Or Liza in 1920. I have never been possessed in real life, so that was a complex narrative and strong character.”

The 33-year-old actress added:“Even in 'The Kerala Story', Shalini was doing some really silly things, making bad decisions, and still, we had to convince the audience to be on her side and not hate her, so that was also exciting.”

Talking about 'Governor: The Silent Saviour,' which is slated to release on July 12, is inspired by a real former governor who passed away recently. The film carries a strong“national crisis” theme.

It is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India's 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country's financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims and confirm if it's indeed based on him. It will be released on June 12.

“Governor: The Silent Saviour” is presented by Sunshine Pictures. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Adah entered the world of glitz and glamour in 2008 with 1920, a horror movie. She was then seen in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy, and Kshanam. She shot to major fame with her work in the 2023 film The Kerala Story.