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Mass Shooting Near Indiana University Injures At Least Five People
(MENAFN) Several people were wounded in a shooting that took place early Sunday near Indiana University in Bloomington, according to reports.
Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff stated during a press conference that all of the injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals and remain in stable condition. Earlier information from official sources had suggested that nine individuals were hurt in the incident.
Police responded around 12:25 a.m. local time after receiving reports of gunfire on Kirkwood Avenue, where a large number of people had gathered. When officers arrived, they found multiple victims with injuries.
Diekhoff added that shell casings were discovered at the scene, and authorities believe the suspects involved were male.
Investigators reviewing video footage determined that the incident began with a fight between two women, during which several individuals pulled out handguns and two people opened fire.
No suspects have been arrested so far, and authorities are continuing their investigation.
In a statement, Indiana University said that no gunfire occurred on campus and that none of its students were involved in the incident.
Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff stated during a press conference that all of the injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals and remain in stable condition. Earlier information from official sources had suggested that nine individuals were hurt in the incident.
Police responded around 12:25 a.m. local time after receiving reports of gunfire on Kirkwood Avenue, where a large number of people had gathered. When officers arrived, they found multiple victims with injuries.
Diekhoff added that shell casings were discovered at the scene, and authorities believe the suspects involved were male.
Investigators reviewing video footage determined that the incident began with a fight between two women, during which several individuals pulled out handguns and two people opened fire.
No suspects have been arrested so far, and authorities are continuing their investigation.
In a statement, Indiana University said that no gunfire occurred on campus and that none of its students were involved in the incident.
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