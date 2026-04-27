Yukon Metals Options Copper-Gold Project From Renowned Yukon Prospector Ryan Burke, Solidifying Position In Emergent Birch District
|Completion Date
|Cash
|Shares
| Work
Expenditures
|April 24, 2026
|$22,500
|150,000
|-
|April 13, 2027
|$22,500
|150,000
|$150,000
|April 13, 2028
|$50,000
|200,000
|$200,000
|April 13, 2029
|$50,000
|250,000
|$350,000
|April 13, 2030
|$100,000
|250,000
|$900,000
|April 13, 2031
|$150,000
|500,000
|$2,000,000
|Total
|$ 395,000
|1,500,000
|$ 3,600,000
Upon exercise of the Option:
- NSR: Burke retains a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty; 1% of which can be repurchased by the Company at any time for payment of 750 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof Advance royalty: 3 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof per year commencing on March 1, 2032, to a maximum of 45 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof, which advanced royalty will be credited against future royalty payments upon commercial production at the Sumo Property Milestone payment: If a resource or reserve exceeding 1,000,000 oz of gold equivalent is defined in a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101”) technical report, Burke will receive $1.00 per oz of gold defined; payable in cash or Shares (10-day VWAP), provided Burke's shareholding in the Company does not exceed 19.9% of the Company's total issued Share capital
All Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a four‐month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
About Yukon Metals Corp.
Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial tungsten, gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.
Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.
The Yukon
The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.
“ ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.”
“Jim Coates”
Jim Coates, CEO
Email: ...
For additional information please contact:
Lindsay Wilson
VP Investor Relations & Communications
Yukon Metals Corp.
Email: ...
Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Company's ability to acquire the Option by completing the required work expenditures, issuing the Shares and making cash payment, in the amounts and on the timelines required by the Agreement, the geology and prospectivity of the Sumo Property, the interpretation of historical exploration results including geochemical, geophysical, and diamond drilling programs, the presence and potential extent of copper-gold-silver mineralization and the potential for porphyry- and skarn-style mineral systems at the Sumo Property, the Company's planned exploration activities at the Sumo Property, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys to refine priority targets across the Sumo Property, the advancement of exploration targets in the Birch Project area and surrounding district, the potential for future mineral discoveries, and the Company's future plans and objectives. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”, or“potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability or decision to acquire the Option; the Sumo Property not being a porphyry- and skarn-style mineral systems or a prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological system; rock samples and drill results analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed induced polarization geophysics and helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; any assumed similarity between the Birch Project and the Sumo Project based on their proximity; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Photos accompanying this announcement is available at
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