Raashii Khanna Reveals What Kind Of Characters She Is Drawn To

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna has an exciting filmography to her credit with interesting roles in both Bollywood and the South film industry.

On Monday, Raashii opened up through her social media post about the kind of characters she is drawn to.

The 'Farzi' actress mentioned in the caption of her Instagram update that she finds herself pulled towards the characters who seem to be all sorted from the outside, but are burdened by something much heavier underneath.

"I have always been drawn to characters who look like they are holding it together but are carrying something much heavier underneath. Some things don't leave you. They just change the way you move. Coming soon.! (sic)," Raashii penned on the photo-sharing app.

Coming to her professional commitments, Raashii will soon be seen playing a crucial role in the forthcoming OTT series "Lukkhe", slated to reach the audience on Prime Video on May 8.

Apart from Raashii, Rapper King, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra have also been roped in for significant roles in the drama.

Set against the backdrop of Chandigarh, where rap culture, ambition, and crime all come together, "Lukkhe" will share the gripping tale of revenge and redemption. We will see rival rappers MC Badnaam (played by King) and OG (played by Shivankit) indulging in a deeply personal vendetta, effectively blurring the lines between art and animosity.

Moreover, Raashii will also reprise her role as Megha in season two of the beloved series "Farzi", with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi as the leads.

Over and above this, her promising lineup also includes "Talakhon Mein Ek" co-starring Vikrant Massey and "Bridge", along with R. Madhavan.

Raashii is also working on Anees Bazmee's untitled next. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the lead pair.