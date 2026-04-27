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Tracy Hussell

Tracy Hussell


2026-04-27 06:03:33
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director of the Lydia Becker Institute of Immunology and Inflammation, University of Manchester
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Professor Tracy Hussell completed her PhD at University College London where she identified Helicobacter pylori as an aetiological agent in human gut lymphomas. After her PhD Professor Hussell moved to Respiratory Medicine at St Mary's Hospital to study immunity and pathology to respiratory syncytial virus.

In 1998 she accepted a lectureship in the Centre for Molecular Microbiology and Infection (CMMI) at Imperial College led by Professors Gordon Dougan and Douglas Young. She was subsequently awarded a career development fellowship by the Medical Research Council.

Professor Hussell was awarded a Personal Chair in inflammatory disease at Imperial College London in 2006 and has a vibrant research group studying immune health and its deregulation in the lung. Professor Hussell has over 100 peer reviewed publications and is now the Director of the Manchester Collaborative Centre for Inflammation Research (MCCIR) and the recently formed Lydia Institute of Immunology and Inflammation at the University of Manchester.

Experience
  • 2017–present Director, Lydia Becker Institute of Immunology and Inflammation
  • 2012–present Professor, University of Manchester
  • 2004–2012 Professor, Imperial College London
Honours

Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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