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Turkish Officials Emphasize Role in Digital Transformation, Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Türkiye is preparing to transition into the 5G era following a national spectrum tender held last year involving the country’s three major telecom operators, with full rollout expected by April 1, 2026, according to official statements.
At a ceremony highlighting Türkiye’s position in next-generation communications, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the introduction of 5G technology will significantly enhance productivity and competitiveness across key sectors, including communication, industry, energy, and production.
He said the technology will have wide-reaching effects across transportation, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, education, and the broader economy, describing it as a turning point in national digital development.
Erdoğan also emphasized that the concept of sovereignty is evolving beyond physical territory, stating:
"In today’s world, sovereignty is no longer geographically based, physical, or limited solely to a specific piece of land."
He argued that rapid advances in digital technology and global competition are reshaping traditional understandings of power and influence, particularly in cyberspace.
According to the president, control over data, cybersecurity systems, and digital infrastructure is now central to national strength and international influence. He highlighted the importance of collecting, processing, and securing data, as well as transforming it into economic and strategic value.
He further noted: "In the digital age, the decisive actor in geopolitical supremacy will not be merely those who control the land, but also those who manage data."
Erdoğan added that 5G should be viewed alongside technologies such as data centers, cloud systems, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity tools, framing it as a matter of digital sovereignty and national security.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu also described 5G as one of the most strategic technologies globally, stating that it is expected to reshape Türkiye’s economy and significantly impact sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, transportation, and industry.
Officials say the transition marks a major step in Türkiye’s broader digital transformation strategy, positioning the country for more advanced technological infrastructure in the coming years.
At a ceremony highlighting Türkiye’s position in next-generation communications, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the introduction of 5G technology will significantly enhance productivity and competitiveness across key sectors, including communication, industry, energy, and production.
He said the technology will have wide-reaching effects across transportation, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, education, and the broader economy, describing it as a turning point in national digital development.
Erdoğan also emphasized that the concept of sovereignty is evolving beyond physical territory, stating:
"In today’s world, sovereignty is no longer geographically based, physical, or limited solely to a specific piece of land."
He argued that rapid advances in digital technology and global competition are reshaping traditional understandings of power and influence, particularly in cyberspace.
According to the president, control over data, cybersecurity systems, and digital infrastructure is now central to national strength and international influence. He highlighted the importance of collecting, processing, and securing data, as well as transforming it into economic and strategic value.
He further noted: "In the digital age, the decisive actor in geopolitical supremacy will not be merely those who control the land, but also those who manage data."
Erdoğan added that 5G should be viewed alongside technologies such as data centers, cloud systems, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity tools, framing it as a matter of digital sovereignty and national security.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu also described 5G as one of the most strategic technologies globally, stating that it is expected to reshape Türkiye’s economy and significantly impact sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, transportation, and industry.
Officials say the transition marks a major step in Türkiye’s broader digital transformation strategy, positioning the country for more advanced technological infrastructure in the coming years.
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