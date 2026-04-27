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China, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Expansion Of Military-Technical Cooperation

China, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Expansion Of Military-Technical Cooperation


2026-04-27 05:07:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 27. Minister of National Defense of China, Admiral Dong Jun, and Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Ruslan Mukambetov, discussed issues related to the further development of military-technical cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting in Bishkek, the parties also exchanged views on pressing issues of regional and international security.

Mukambetov expressed gratitude to the Chinese delegation for the visit, noting that the trip is of important significance for the further development of Kyrgyz-Chinese military and military-technical cooperation.

On April 28, 2026, Bishkek will host a meeting of defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

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Trend News Agency

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