China, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Expansion Of Military-Technical Cooperation
During the meeting in Bishkek, the parties also exchanged views on pressing issues of regional and international security.
Mukambetov expressed gratitude to the Chinese delegation for the visit, noting that the trip is of important significance for the further development of Kyrgyz-Chinese military and military-technical cooperation.
On April 28, 2026, Bishkek will host a meeting of defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
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