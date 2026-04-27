MP Govt To Challenge HC Order On RTO Check Posts: Transport Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, on Monday said the state government will challenge the High Court's directive to reopen all Regional Transport Office (RTO) check posts, adding that legal opinion is being sought before moving a Division Bench.

“We have sought guidance from the Law Department and the Advocate General. The government will present its stance in court,” Singh told reporters at the state Assembly, indicating that an appeal against the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court is being prepared.

The High Court, through its Jabalpur Bench, had on April 22 directed the state to make all defunct check posts operational within 30 days, while hearing a contempt petition filed by Rajneesh Tripathi.

The Bench of Justice Vishal Mishra emphasised that physical check posts are crucial for monitoring heavy vehicles, preventing overloading, and ensuring compliance with transport regulations.

The court had noted that the state government had earlier assured that check posts would continue but later shut them down on June 30, 2024. It termed this a violation of both the court's earlier directions and the government's own undertaking.

The order also highlighted that the closure weakened enforcement, increased the risk of road accidents, and allowed a rise in unauthorised transport operations.

Rejecting the state's reliance on mobile enforcement units and a faceless monitoring system, the court observed that these alternatives were ineffective. It further underlined that a government assurance carries the same binding value as a judicial order and must be followed strictly.

The PIL, filed in 2025, raised concerns about road safety and enforcement gaps after the closure of check posts. The petitioner argued that overloaded vehicles were damaging roads and public property, while violations such as operating without permits had increased significantly.

The High Court made it clear that its directions are mandatory and warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe could lead to contempt proceedings against concerned officials.

The check posts were originally shut down across Madhya Pradesh from July 1, 2024, following a policy decision taken under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The government had proposed an alternative system involving mobile units and designated checking points.