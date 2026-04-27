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Mass Shooting Erupts at U.S. Indiana University, Injuring Five
(MENAFN) At least five people were left wounded following a mass shooting near Indiana University's campus in Bloomington early Sunday, authorities confirmed.
Bloomington Police Department Chief Mike Diekhoff told reporters at a news conference that all injured individuals were transported to area hospitals and remain in stable condition. Earlier official statements had placed the injury count at nine.
Officers were dispatched to Kirkwood Avenue at approximately 12:25 a.m. local time after reports of gunfire erupted in an area where a large crowd had gathered. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds.
Chief Diekhoff confirmed that shell casings were recovered at the scene, adding that both suspects are believed to be male. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators revealed that the violence was triggered by an altercation between two women, after which several individuals produced handguns — with two of them opening fire.
No arrests have been made as of this report. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Indiana University moved swiftly to distance the incident from its campus, issuing a statement clarifying that no gunfire occurred on university grounds and that none of its students were involved.
Bloomington Police Department Chief Mike Diekhoff told reporters at a news conference that all injured individuals were transported to area hospitals and remain in stable condition. Earlier official statements had placed the injury count at nine.
Officers were dispatched to Kirkwood Avenue at approximately 12:25 a.m. local time after reports of gunfire erupted in an area where a large crowd had gathered. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds.
Chief Diekhoff confirmed that shell casings were recovered at the scene, adding that both suspects are believed to be male. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators revealed that the violence was triggered by an altercation between two women, after which several individuals produced handguns — with two of them opening fire.
No arrests have been made as of this report. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Indiana University moved swiftly to distance the incident from its campus, issuing a statement clarifying that no gunfire occurred on university grounds and that none of its students were involved.
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