Nigeria Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Global Infrastructure Leaders Equinix, Digital Realty, And OADC Actively Expanding Their Data Center Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the thriving Nigeria data center market with our comprehensive Excel database. Offering in-depth analysis of 20 existing and 14 upcoming colocation data centers, the database spans key locations: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos. Gain insights on existing and future white-floor space, IT load capacities through 2029, and retail colocation pricing. Highlights include Lagos as a central digital hub and major players like Rack Centre and MTN, controlling over 70% of the market. Notable growth is expected from 21st Century Technologies and Digital Realty. Ideal for REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers seeking to capitalize on Nigeria's burgeoning digital economy.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Nigeria's data center sector is anchored by Lagos, the nation's leading digital infrastructure hub among 20 operational facilities.

Nigeria's growing digital economy continues to attract global infrastructure leaders, with Equinix, Digital Realty, and OADC actively expanding their data center footprint.

Nigeria's data center market is strongly led by Rack Centre, Africa Data Centres, MDX-I (Equinix), and MTN, which together account for more than 70% of the country's active IT power capacity. Two major players are driving Nigeria's next wave of data center growth - 21st Century Technologies and Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion) Data Centres - together controlling over 60% of the upcoming capacity pipeline.

This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (14 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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