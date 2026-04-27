Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 74 Of 94 Russian Drones
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.
Starting at 6:00 p.m. on April 26, the enemy launched 94 Shahed-type combat UAVs (including rocket-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation), and Hvardiise (temporarily occupied Crimea), with about 60 of them being Shahed-type drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on April 27, Air Defense Forces had shot down or neutralized 74 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.Read also: Russian forces launch about 150 strikes on Sumy region in 24 hours, killing two civilians
Hits by 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, and the downed drones (debris) were found at 11 locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, 11 people, including two children, were injured in Odesa as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones
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