Massive Attack On Odesa: Injury Toll Climbs To 11, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He said that as of this morning, 11 people, including two children, had been injured as a result of the massive nighttime attack on Odesa. All are receiving necessary medical care.

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities-including a hotel, a funicular, and warehouses-have been damaged in three districts of the city. Windows have been shattered in many buildings.

The port area has also sustained damage.

Operational headquarters have been set up on site. All relevant and municipal services are working to address the aftermath, Kiper noted.

Russian forces launch about 150 strikes on Sumy region in 24 hours, killing two civilians

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, stated that following a massive Russian attack overnight, 10 people, including two children, sought medical assistance in Odesa