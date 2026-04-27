War Update: AFU Repel 55 Russian Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector Over 240 Clashes Reported On Front Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 26.

The enemy carried out 86 airstrikes, dropping 257 guided bombs. Additionally, it deployed 6,847 kamikaze drones and fired 2,673 rounds at populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 138 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes, specifically in the areas of Novoselivka, Pidhavrylivka, and Kolomiitsi in the Dnipropetrovsk region; in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Lisne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Krynychne, Rivne, Rizdvianka, Yasna Polyana, Lystivka, Zarichne, Yuliivka, Mykilske, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, and Komyshuvakha were hit by airstrikes.

The Air Force struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated and two command posts of the Russian invaders' UAVs.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defense units twice, carried out one airstrike using two guided bombs, and fired 78 times at Defense Forces positions and populated areas, including five times using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the areas around the towns of Starytsia, Lyman, Okhrimivka, Zemlianky, Kruhle, Krasne Pershe, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked nine times toward the settlements of Petropavlivka, Hlushivka, Kucherivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses 10 times, attacking toward Lyman, Dibrova, Shyikivka, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attempt to advance in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian Federation's army carried out 26 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Kucheriv-Yar, Stepanivka, Vilne, and Rusyn-Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Molodetske, Filiia, Bilytske, Oleksandrivka, and Vasylivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russians launched nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Khoroshe, Verbove, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 37 enemy attacks targeting the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Charivne, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Tsvitkove, and the area near Myrne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders advanced once toward Ukrainian defensive positions in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy launched three attacks against the Antonivskyi Bridge, Bilohrudyi Island, and Kruhlyk Island.

Massive attack on Odesa: injury toll climbs to 11, including two children

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the Russian army forming offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 27, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,326,460 personnel, including 810 over the past 24 hours

Photo: 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade

