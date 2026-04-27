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Russian Military Loses Another 810 Soldiers And 26 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine


2026-04-27 04:14:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Total combat losses among Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 27, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,326,460 personnel, including 810 over the past 24 hours.

This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

In addition, Russia lost 11,892 (+0) tanks, 24,467 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 40,737 (+26) artillery systems, 1,753 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,354 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 259,219 (+1,128), cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 91,710 (+128), special equipment – 4,136 (+0).

Read also: War update: 161 clashes on frontline, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole sectors

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on April 26, there had been 161 combat engagements with Russian troops on the front lines.

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UkrinForm

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