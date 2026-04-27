Russian Military Loses Another 810 Soldiers And 26 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on April 26, there had been 161 combat engagements with Russian troops on the front lines.

This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

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