Russian Military Loses Another 810 Soldiers And 26 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine
This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.
In addition, Russia lost 11,892 (+0) tanks, 24,467 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 40,737 (+26) artillery systems, 1,753 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,354 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 259,219 (+1,128), cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 91,710 (+128), special equipment – 4,136 (+0).Read also: War update: 161 clashes on frontline, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole sectors
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on April 26, there had been 161 combat engagements with Russian troops on the front lines.
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